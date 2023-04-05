Northern Ireland is home to an increasingly varied culture, including a whole host of different events that will appeal to everyone.
Whether you’re looking for an exciting excursion or are looking to meet like minded individuals, there are several different intriguing opportunities taking place across the country.
From hands-on exercises to quirky meetings, there really is something for everyone happening in all corners of Northern Ireland.
Here are some of the best unique events happening in Northern Ireland.
1. Maguire History Gathering 2023
Certainly a unique day out, the Maguire History Gathering calls upon all Maguires from Fermanagh and the surrounding areas to join forces on this Maguire weekend extravaganza. Taking place from May 12-14, the event aims to immerse all individuals in the county’s medieval history and you might even find a long-lost relative at the same time. For more information, go to fermanaghandomagh.digitickets.co.uk/MaguireHistory Photo: Unsplash
2. Rock In The Mournes - Carrick Cottage Cafe, Annalong, Co Down
We all know of the Mourne Mountains and their important relevance to Northern Ireland, but you can now get to know them in an immersive way through the Rock In The Mournes day-long event. It will see a variety of activities, such as hiking into the heart of the mountains, rock climbing, caving and abseiling, all whilst surrounded by the wondrous countryside. For more information, go to geologyrocksat.com/hike-cave-climb-abseil-experience Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Earth Yoga in The Heart Of The Cave - Marble Arch Caves, Florencecourt, Co Fermanagh
Channel your inner yogi in the centre of the Marble Arch Caves as you undertake a relaxing session of beginner-friendly Earth Yoga.
Allow your body to connect with nature as you attempt different positions, poses and breathing techniques. Remember to bring along a yoga mat and dress accordingly for the cold temperatures inside the cave so that you can truly enjoy this restorative event. For more information, go to marblearchcaves.co.uk/earth-yoga-in-the-heart-of-the-cave Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Portrush Tasty - Portrush Town Hall, Portrush, Co Antrim
Portrush Tasty is a Friday evening foodie tour that starts your weekend off in the perfect way - filled with food, drink, craic and community. The event begins with a behind-the-scenes visit to Portrush’s craft brewery for a private testing, before progressing on to a delicious round of food and a classy cocktail to top it all off. The walking food tour is open to all adults and is guided by knowledgeable local food and drink ambassador Wendy for extra information on the culture, heritage and some fun facts about the coastal town and its hospitality sector. For more information, go to causewaycoastfoodietours.com/portrush-tasty Photo: DiscoverNI