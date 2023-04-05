4 . Portrush Tasty - Portrush Town Hall, Portrush, Co Antrim

Portrush Tasty is a Friday evening foodie tour that starts your weekend off in the perfect way - filled with food, drink, craic and community. The event begins with a behind-the-scenes visit to Portrush’s craft brewery for a private testing, before progressing on to a delicious round of food and a classy cocktail to top it all off. The walking food tour is open to all adults and is guided by knowledgeable local food and drink ambassador Wendy for extra information on the culture, heritage and some fun facts about the coastal town and its hospitality sector. For more information, go to causewaycoastfoodietours.com/portrush-tasty Photo: DiscoverNI