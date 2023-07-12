7 vibrant weekend markets worth taking time to visit across Northern Ireland

Known for being a vibrant and diverse region with a rich cultural heritage, Northern Ireland is home to many weekend markets.
From bustling cities to quaint towns and villages, these markets offer visitors a chance to sample some of the best food, drink and crafts that the region has to offer, while also providing a platform for local businesses and artisans to showcase their talents.
Whether you’re a foodie looking for the freshest produce, a history buff seeking out unique souvenirs or you’re simply looking for a fun day out with friends and family, Northern Ireland’s markets have something for everyone.
Check out these seven markets that you won’t want to miss.
1. Nutt’s Corner Sunday Market, 48 Moira Road, Crumlin
Known for the large variety of items available, Nutt’s Corner Sunday Market has been a staple in Northern Ireland for nearly 50 years. With something for everyone, the market is home to over 200 traders each week with a wide range of clothing, electronics, games, household items and tools up for grabs; alongside fresh fruit and vegetables, flowers, meats and even hot food options.
For more information, go to facebook.com/nuttscornersundaymarket Photo: Nutts Corner Sunday Market via Facebook
2. Ards Artisans, Ards Shopping Centre, 22 Circular Road, Newtownards
Brimming with talent, Ards Artisans market features over 20 local makers and bakers bringing shoppers alike endless options of organic fruit and vegetables, presses and preserves, fresh honey and baked goods, and flowers and plants. Additionally, Ards Artisans is home to a variety of recycled and upcycled products, crafts, textiles, jewellery and ceramics to choose from.
For more information, go to facebook.com/ArdsArtisans/ Photo: unsplash
3. Inns Cross Market, Inns Cross, Saintfield Road, Newtownbreda
Held on the first Saturday of each month, Inns Cross Market has been dubbed as the go to market when it comes to buying from local suppliers. Ideal for those wishing to shop local directly, this market features around 30 stalls brimming with seasonal and artisan food options, a plant nursery, high quality handmade skincare, cosmetics and eco-friendly products.
For more information, go to innscrossmarket.com Photo: discovernothernireland.com
4. St. George’s Market. East Bridge Street, Belfast
As an award-winning weekend market, St. George’s Market has been named as the UK’s Best Large Indoor Market in 2023. Dating back nearly 130 years, the weekend sees over 200 market stalls selling fresh fruit and vegetables, antiques, books, clothing, hot food, freshly baked goods and crafts alongside a wide range of fresh fish. For more information, go to belfastcity.gov.uk/stgeorgesmarket Photo: Elaine Hill Photography / visitbelfast.com