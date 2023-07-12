7 vibrant weekend markets worth taking time to visit across Northern Ireland

1 . Nutt’s Corner Sunday Market, 48 Moira Road, Crumlin

Known for the large variety of items available, Nutt’s Corner Sunday Market has been a staple in Northern Ireland for nearly 50 years. With something for everyone, the market is home to over 200 traders each week with a wide range of clothing, electronics, games, household items and tools up for grabs; alongside fresh fruit and vegetables, flowers, meats and even hot food options. For more information, go to facebook.com/nuttscornersundaymarket Photo: Nutts Corner Sunday Market via Facebook