8 big concerts and festivals you can still get tickets for this year across Northern Ireland

3 . Mahalia - Saturday, October 14, Mandela Hall, Belfast

Mahalia, a rising star in the UK's R&B scene, stands as a powerhouse vocalist, skillfully blending the vocal range reminiscent of Erykah Badu, one of her biggest influences, with the infectious sound of noughties classics like Destiny's Child. This young British singer has garnered millions of streams and collaborated with the likes of Burna Boy and Stormzy, showcasing her mesmerising voice and effortless command over R&B. With her latest album, "IRL," she's making waves once again and using her platform to shed light on the music industry's challenges. Mahalia's upcoming performance in Belfast promises to be an unmissable event for fans and music enthusiasts alike. For more information and to book go to https://www.ticketmaster.ie/mahalia-in-real-life-tour-belfast-14-10-2023/event/ Photo: Mahalia via Instagram