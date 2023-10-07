8 big concerts and festivals you can still get tickets for this year across Northern Ireland

As we approach the end of 2023, you've likely relished the multitude of concerts and festivals that have lit up the stages of Northern Ireland.
However, if you've somehow missed out on any of these exceptional talents there's no need to worry … the year is not over yet.
Here are eight big concerts and festivals you can still get tickets for this year across Northern Ireland.
1. The Illegal Eagles - Saturday, October 7 at Waterfront Hall, Belfast
Celebrating over 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast Country Rock band The Eagles in 1971, The Illegal Eagles are coming back to Belfast with a brand new production, promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.
Garreth, Greg, Trevor and Mike effortlessly capture the vocal style and delivery of Henley, Walsh, Fry, Schmidt and Meisner and are all masters of their respective instruments.
This critically acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy and many more.
For more information and to book go to https://www.waterfront.co.uk/what-s-on/the-illegal-eagles-3/ Photo: Waterfront Hall website
2. Busted - Sunday, October 8, SSE Arena, Belfast.
Busted are gearing up to commemorate their 20th anniversary with a momentous arena tour, including a stop at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday, October 8.
Fans can expect a series of fresh renditions of fifteen classic Busted hits during this tour, also featuring some exciting guest appearances. The tour promises an electrifying experience as the beloved original trio, James Bourne, Charlie Simpson, and Matt Willis, take the stage to perform their chart-toppers and cherished tracks. For more information and to book go to https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/whats-on/busted Photo: SSE Arena website
3. Mahalia - Saturday, October 14, Mandela Hall, Belfast
Mahalia, a rising star in the UK's R&B scene, stands as a powerhouse vocalist, skillfully blending the vocal range reminiscent of Erykah Badu, one of her biggest influences, with the infectious sound of noughties classics like Destiny's Child. This young British singer has garnered millions of streams and collaborated with the likes of Burna Boy and Stormzy, showcasing her mesmerising voice and effortless command over R&B. With her latest album, "IRL," she's making waves once again and using her platform to shed light on the music industry's challenges. Mahalia's upcoming performance in Belfast promises to be an unmissable event for fans and music enthusiasts alike.
For more information and to book go to https://www.ticketmaster.ie/mahalia-in-real-life-tour-belfast-14-10-2023/event/ Photo: Mahalia via Instagram
4. Belfast International Arts Festival - Thursday, October 12 - Sunday, November 5, venues across the city
The Belfast International Arts Festival, which initially debuted in 1962 as the city's longest-running international arts festival, underwent a transformation in 2015, emerging as the Belfast International Arts Festival (BIAF). This year marks its 61st anniversary, promising a vibrant autumn season filled with contemporary arts and culture. Spanning across more than 30 venues throughout the city, the festival will spotlight a diverse lineup of exceptional international and local talent, encompassing theatre, dance, music, visual arts, literature, and film.
For more information and to book go to https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/ Photo: Belfast International Arts Festival website