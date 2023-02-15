Pancake Day is a great day for adults and kids alike to enjoy the sweeter things in life, from crepes to American-style fluffy pancakes.
Whether you top them with fresh fruit, chocolate spread, lemon juice or simply leave them plain, they’re a tasty treat that are great for everyone to enjoy.
There are lots of restaurants across Co Tyrone where you can enjoy pancakes without the hassle of having to cook them yourself at home.
Here are some suggestions of the best spots to visit this Shrove Tuesday throughout the area.
1. The Kitchen, Omagh
The Kitchen in Omagh is an instagrammable spot on Castle Street where your pancakes will become the star of the show on your feed.
Their Buttermilk Souffle Pancakes are served with your choice of three toppings, with available options including lemon curd, homemade nutella, candied nuts, seasonal berry compote, granola, coffee mascarpone and more.
2. Moy Larder, Moy
With great coffee and a welcoming environment, Moy Larder is a great place to stop off for pancakes on February 21.
You can perfect your pancakes by picking one topping and one syrup of your choice, with options such as blueberries, bananas, maple serum and whipped cream on the menu.
3. The Bawn Pantry, Hamiltonsbawn
The Bawn Pantry offers a smashing pancake stack which is layered with a mixed berry compote as well as fresh berries and cream.
They also have a great selection of scones, traybakes and more to choose from if you decide pancakes aren’t taking your fancy on the day.
4. Ellie’s Restaurant, Dungannon
A recent addition to the Ellie’s Restaurant menu, you can scoop up a delicious plate of pancakes complete with summer berries, lemon curd and natural yoghurt for a unique taste experience.
Located on Thomas Street, their breakfast menu features a range of tasty dishes, with takeout available for busy people who still need their pancake fix.
