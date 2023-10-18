1 . Ballygally Castle, Coast Road, Ballygally, Larne, Co Antrim

Ballygally Castle is centuries old and currently stands as a hotel. It's said to be one of the most haunted places in all of Ulster. The ghostly castle was built back in 1625 by John Shaw of Greenock and was later restored in 1760 by relative James Shaw and his wife Isabella Brisbane. After many owners over the years, Ballygally Castle was transformed into a hotel with some ghostly guests. Ballygally’s most famous phantom is that of Lady Isabella Shaw who suffered great trauma within the castle walls. It is said after Lady Isabella gave birth to her daughter, her husband Lord James Shaw took the baby from her and left her locked in a small room and starved. After hearing her baby in distress, Isabella attempted to escape through a window, but unfortunately fell to her death. It is rumoured that Lady Isabella wanders the hotel hallways, knocking on doors in search of her baby girl. In recent years it's been said that guests visited the turret room after hearing the fascinating story, but when entering the Ghost Room a previously smiling 18-month old child became hysterical with terror. A former nineteenth century castle resident, Madame Nixon is also reported to still be wandering the corridors, with her silk skirts heard rustling as she walks through the night. Photo: ballygallycastlehotel.com