These workshops provide the ideal getaway for botany enthusiasts, gin lovers, families, and those interested in creating beautiful Christmas wreaths, weaving willow branches and arranging fresh flowers.
These workshops will help you create your own handcrafted décor that captures the rich colours and fragrances of the season.
Capture the splendour of winter at one of these eight workshops across Northern Ireland:
1. Memento’s Luxe Bauble Christmas Wreath Workshop - Belfast
The Luxe Bauble Christmas Wreath Workshop, hosted by Memento Studio, is a premium crafting event for the holiday season where participants can build and decorate wreaths. Offering a hands-on experience involving adorning wreaths with both fresh and dried foliage, as well as several colourful baubles, this is a brilliant chance to spruce up your door whilst basking in the pride of knowing you crafted your newest festive addition with your own hands. The workshop costs £85 per person, and the price includes all necessary materials like an elegant wreath base and a range of embellishments. For more information, go to mementobelfast.com/workshops Photo: Memento website
2. NICSSA's Christmas Wreath Workshop - Belfast
Northern Ireland Civil Service Sports Association (NICSSA) is hosting a festive Christmas Wreath Making Workshop from 6 pm onwards in Belfast on November 28. Using a mix of dried and fresh foliage for their wreaths, participants will be guided in a step-by-step fashion by floral designers by the team inside Memento. For NICSSA members, the workshop is priced at £45 per person, while the rate for non-members is £69.50, both of which include all the wreath making embellishments plus a mulled wine on arrival. For more information, go to nicssa.co.uk/christmas-wreath-making-workshop Photo: Cowshed Interiors Instagram
3. Christmas Wreath Masterclass at The Bowery - Belfast
The Christmas Wreath Masterclass on December 7 inside Lisburn Road’s The Bowery on 701 Lisburn Road in Belfast includes a Jameson cocktail and festive cheese plate for an extra special treat. In this masterclass, participants will be provided with expert guidance from The Little Shop of Plants, renowned for their high-quality arrangements. Known for its diverse plant life from exotic venus flytraps to cacti, the knowledgeable people running The Little Shop of Plants are extremely well versed with flora, meaning that you’ll be in good hands for sure. For more information, go to thebowerybelfast.co.uk/whats-on Photo: baytreehilgay.co.uk website
4. Bushmills’ Seasonal Gin and Floral Workshop
In this workshop, participants learn about both the artistry of gin-making at the Bushmills Distillery and about the floral elements that punctuate this process of production. Bushmills’ gin emphasises the use of seasonal plants from elderflower to other locally found herb, and this workshop, in many ways, is for seasoned gin lovers, botany enthusiasts and those who are merely interested in learning something new. The workshop usually takes place at the Old Bushmills Distillery in County Antrim, Northern Ireland but the date for this workshop has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for the 2024 instalment. Photo: Bushmills Northern Ireland Instagram
