4 . Bushmills’ Seasonal Gin and Floral Workshop

In this workshop, participants learn about both the artistry of gin-making at the Bushmills Distillery and about the floral elements that punctuate this process of production. Bushmills’ gin emphasises the use of seasonal plants from elderflower to other locally found herb, and this workshop, in many ways, is for seasoned gin lovers, botany enthusiasts and those who are merely interested in learning something new. The workshop usually takes place at the Old Bushmills Distillery in County Antrim, Northern Ireland but the date for this workshop has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for the 2024 instalment. Photo: Bushmills Northern Ireland Instagram