From Easter egg hunts to steam train rides, we’ve put together a list of what’s happening in the Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne areas to help keep all the family entertained over the Easter break.
1. Follow the Easter Trail at Carnfunnock Country Park
Carnfunnock Country Park will be running a number of fun activities over the Easter period. On Easter Sunday, March 31 and Easter Monday, April 1, families can enjoy the Easter Trails and Magical Creations from 11am to 3.30pm. Facetastic Face Painting will be on site from March 31 until April 2 from 11am to 5pm, while on Tuesday April 2, the park will be hosting a special Easter petting farm from 2-4pm. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
2. Enjoy craft and storytelling at The Secret Bookshelf
The award-winning independent bookstore, based at The Courtyard in Carrickfergus, is hosting a morning of Easter storytelling and craft on Tuesday, April 2 from 11am for little ones aged 3-8 years old. Photo: Amber Letters
3. Support a good cause at Ben Vista Garden Centre
Ben Vista Garden Centre is inviting the community to join them for an afternoon of fun as they raise money in support of Marie Cure. Visitors can take part in the Egg Hunt, raffle, quiz and face-painting, and can make a donation as they go for the worthy cause. Tea and coffee will also be available. The event will run on Saturday, March 30 from 1-4pm at the centre, 26 Crosskeys Road, Ballymena. Photo: Nicky from Pixabay
4. See the work of talented stitchers in Larne
A recreation of an iconic Larne tourism poster in quilt form is just one of the pieces that will be on display during an exhibition of work by St Cedma’s Parish Piecemakers. The exhibition will be taking place at Larne Museum and Arts Centre from Good Friday, March 29 until April 27. The collection of quilts hand-stitched by members takes inspiration from both religious and secular themes and incorporates a variety of techniques, according to the Museum and Arts Centre. The centre is open weekdays from 10am - 4pm, including Easter Monday and Tuesday and Saturday, March 30, along with April 6 and 27. Photo: St Cedma's Parish Piecemakers