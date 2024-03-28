4 . See the work of talented stitchers in Larne

A recreation of an iconic Larne tourism poster in quilt form is just one of the pieces that will be on display during an exhibition of work by St Cedma’s Parish Piecemakers. The exhibition will be taking place at Larne Museum and Arts Centre from Good Friday, March 29 until April 27. The collection of quilts hand-stitched by members takes inspiration from both religious and secular themes and incorporates a variety of techniques, according to the Museum and Arts Centre. The centre is open weekdays from 10am - 4pm, including Easter Monday and Tuesday and Saturday, March 30, along with April 6 and 27. Photo: St Cedma's Parish Piecemakers