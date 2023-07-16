8 fantastic festivals to suit all musical tastes for you to go to Northern Ireland

Summer is in full swing and 2023 is now past halfway complete, but there are still some spectacular festivals to visit before 2024 is reality.
In fact, you’ll be spoilt for choice when picking where to spend your time.
Savour the rest of the year with fantastic experiences, great craic and stand-out memories from the various festivals happening in Northern Ireland.
Here are some of the best festivals set to take place in Northern Ireland throughout the rest of the year.
1. DergFest - Castlederg
The County Tyrone town of Castlederg is set to welcome its annual DergFest music spectacular back to the centre this July.
Running from July 28-30, with the final two days being dedicated to TributeFest and TeenFest, you can expect great headliners such as The Logues, Andy Whitby and more.
For more information, go to dergfest.co.uk Photo: DergFest via Facebook
2. EMERGE - Belfast
EMERGE is an energetic music festival taking place at Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields this August 26-27.
With big-name performers such as CamelPhat and Bicep Live headlining the weekend and over 50 acts appearing on the four stages, the festival promises to be a fantastic way to spend the Bank Holiday.
For more information, go to emergebelfast.com Photo: EMERGE via Facebook
3. Ulster Fleadh - Dromore, Co Tyrone
The Ulster Fleadh is your go-to music festival for traditional song, dance and Gailege events in Northern Ireland.
Fleadh Cheoil, literally translating to “feast of music”, is the Ulster Fleadh’s celebration of competitions and cultural events showcasing all things Irish.
For more information, go to ulsterfleadh.ie Photo: DiscoverNI
4. United Tribes Festival - Omagh
United Tribes Festival is the country’s only three-day underground festival supporting independent music and art.
From live bands and a hip hop collective to a psychedelic trance and naturfuse area, this festival is perfect for people who love everything weird, wonderful and wacky.
For more information, go to eventbrite.com/united-tribes-festival Photo: Pexels