If you fancy seeing the beauty of Northern Ireland in an alternative way, then a boat trip might just be your next adventure.
From short trips across loughs and rivers to a sea cruise, there are plenty of different ways to see the beauty of the country.
Take yourself on a nice little solo trip or go with friends and explore the stunning surroundings by boat.
1. North Coast Speed Boat Trips
North Coast Speed Boat Trips provide the unique opportunity to see the popular north coast area and the Skerries from the viewpoint of the water.
You can catch sight of lots of Instagrammable shots as well as the chance to see wildlife such as birds, seals and even dolphins if you’re lucky.
For more information, go to northcoastspeedboattrips.co.uk Photo: North Coast Speed Boat Trips
2. Abhainn Cruises
Covering the shores of Lough Neagh, Abhainn Cruises take you through the heartland of Northern Ireland on their intimate boat.
With plenty of hidden gems to be uncovered, there are a whole host of reasons to take the boat tour around the River Bann.
For more information, go to abhainncruises.com Photo: Abhainn Cruises
3. Carnlough Bay Boat Tours
Carnlough Bay Boat Tours set off from an iconic Games Of Thrones location before sailing around the Causeway coastal route.
Skipper Davvy Smyth will have fun facts for you to learn along the way, with the short 30 minute excursions providing you with great opportunities for sightseeing.
For more information, go to carnloughboattours.weebly.com Photo: Carnlough Bay Boat Tours
4. Ballintoy Boat Tours
Ballintoy Boat Tours specialise in intimate tours for small groups, providing customers with an authentic Irish water experience.
The family-run business is the most knowledgeable in Ballintoy, with skipper Gordy offering a wealth of local knowledge and enthralling stories of local maritime.
For more information, go to ballintoyboattours.com Photo: Ballintoy Boat Tours