1 . North Coast Speed Boat Trips

North Coast Speed Boat Trips provide the unique opportunity to see the popular north coast area and the Skerries from the viewpoint of the water. You can catch sight of lots of Instagrammable shots as well as the chance to see wildlife such as birds, seals and even dolphins if you’re lucky. For more information, go to northcoastspeedboattrips.co.uk Photo: North Coast Speed Boat Trips