Whether you enjoy potting up containers of bedding plants for a colourful summer display or love growing delicious fruit and vegetables to share with family and friends, there’s always something new to learn about gardening.
We’ve put together a list of some great events happening in Northern Ireland that will help you improve your gardening skills, increase your knowledge of plants and give you ideas for your own outdoor space.
1. Hillsborough Castle summer propagation workshop, Co Down - Saturday, July 19
This small group session on Saturday, July 19 from 10.30am - 12:30pm in the idyllic setting of Hillsborough Castle's gardens will teach valuable hands-on propagation techniques to use at home. It will be held in the walled garden with a gardening expert from the Castle and by the end of the workshop, participants will be able to identify suitable plant material to use as propagules. They will be able to select material prepare and insert cuttings of a variety of plants using different methods from the plants in the beautiful gardens at Hillsborough. Admission is £45 (non-members) / £35 (members). For more details, go to www.hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle/whats-on/garden-workshops Photo: pixabay
2. Secret Gardens of Loughgall, Co Armagh - Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8
Residents of the picturesque village of Loughgall in Co Armagh are to share the delights of their beautiful gardens to visitors again this year in a special Secret Gardens event on Saturday, June 7 (11am - 5pm) and Sunday, June 8 (2-5pm).. The last Secret Gardens event in 2022 was so successful it attracted approximately 1,000 visitors. The gardens that are to be opened again vary from tiny enclaves offering peace and privacy up to sizeable ornamental and kitchen gardens. Some are long-established mature gardens, while others are more recently established or being actively developed. As well as seeing the delights of the gardens, visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments, including a barbecue at The Rectory, strawberries and cream at the WI Hall. Tickets can be bought in advance at Loughgall Village Store, or from Mervyn Walker, for £7, or bought on the day for £10. Children under 16 have free entrance. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to three charitable causes: Alzheimer’s Society NI, St Luke’s Church and Loughgall and District Improvement Association. There will be several car parks made available for ticket holders, including one for disabled parking. Also this year there will be a hop-on hop-off bus to allow less mobile visitors – or those who are more pushed for time -- to see more of what is on offer. This will be a guided bus service with a renowned professional tour guide. Tickets have a map showing where the open gardens are situated and other information about the event and there will be additional signage on the day. Photo: Google
3. Glenarm Castle Tulip Festival, Co Antrim - Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5
Glenarm Castle is set to burst into bloom over the May Bank Holiday weekend from May 3 - 5 with the return of its annual Tulip Festival—a three-day celebration of spring, gardening, and family fun. Taking place in the estate’s historic Walled Garden and grounds, the festival will showcase a breathtaking display of thousands of tulips and spring flowers, meticulously curated by expert gardeners who will be on hand throughout the weekend to offer insights, advice, and inspiration to visitors. In an exciting first for Northern Ireland, the festival is partnering with Squishmallows, the globally loved plush toy brand, to bring a magical meet-and-greet experience to Glenarm Castle. Squishmallows stars Cam and Patty will be making special appearances at intervals on Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5, offering fans the chance to meet their favorite characters. The Tulip Festival will be open each day from 10am, with the last admission between 4pm and 4.15pm, before the festival concludes at 5pm. Tickets on sale via www.glenarmcastle.com. Members go free (present membership cards on arrival). Photo: Paul Faith
4. Garden Show Ireland, Antrim Castle Gardens, Co Antrim - Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15
Garden Show Ireland is set to bloom again at Antrim Castle Gardens for a three-day extravaganza, promising a vibrant celebration of flowers, food, and fun for the whole family. Join Garden Show Ireland ambassador, David Domoney (pictured here with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly) and special guests, including Marie Staunton, Paul Smyth and Niall McCauley on Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15 for Northern Ireland's largest gardening festival. Included in a fabulous programme, David Domoney will be delivering three talks per day on topics including Plants with Superpowers and Indoor Plants. He will also be showcasing his Garden in Glass Exhibition and hosting a Wheelbarrow Garden Challenge featuring displays from 40 local community groups. The show promises something for all the family to enjoy from demonstrations on everything from Flower Farmers and Floral Displays to Foraging and Fly Fishing. There will also be plenty to see and do from local chefs with ideas on barbecuing, sheds and gazebos for the garden and of course, a visit to the Food Village is an absolute must. For tickets and more details, go to gardenshowireland.com/ Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
