2 . Secret Gardens of Loughgall, Co Armagh - Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8

Residents of the picturesque village of Loughgall in Co Armagh are to share the delights of their beautiful gardens to visitors again this year in a special Secret Gardens event on Saturday, June 7 (11am - 5pm) and Sunday, June 8 (2-5pm).. The last Secret Gardens event in 2022 was so successful it attracted approximately 1,000 visitors. The gardens that are to be opened again vary from tiny enclaves offering peace and privacy up to sizeable ornamental and kitchen gardens. Some are long-established mature gardens, while others are more recently established or being actively developed. As well as seeing the delights of the gardens, visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments, including a barbecue at The Rectory, strawberries and cream at the WI Hall. Tickets can be bought in advance at Loughgall Village Store, or from Mervyn Walker, for £7, or bought on the day for £10. Children under 16 have free entrance. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to three charitable causes: Alzheimer’s Society NI, St Luke’s Church and Loughgall and District Improvement Association. There will be several car parks made available for ticket holders, including one for disabled parking. Also this year there will be a hop-on hop-off bus to allow less mobile visitors – or those who are more pushed for time -- to see more of what is on offer. This will be a guided bus service with a renowned professional tour guide. Tickets have a map showing where the open gardens are situated and other information about the event and there will be additional signage on the day. Photo: Google