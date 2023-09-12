2 . Mount Stewart, Portaferry Road, Newtownards

This 19th century estate located outside Newtownards is vast from its peaceful lake to its walled garden. Hunters will be able to find a plethora of geocaches, many of which are traditional but have a field puzzle element. Hunters at Mount Stewart will never tire of seeing what the next hide has in store for them. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk Photo: National Trust