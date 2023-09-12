Geocaching can best be described as a treasure hunt for the digital generation. Using a handheld GPS to discover hidden ‘caches’, hunters can enjoy the freedom of being outside and discovering new places all while having fun.
Here is our list of eight great National Trust locations to go geocaching in Northern Ireland.
1. Divis and the Black Mountain, Divis Road, Hannahstown, Belfast
Geocachers can have a field day along the trails of Divis and the Black Mountain while taking in the jaw dropping views of the city of Belfast. The walk to the summit is ideal for beginners and filled with opportunities to spot wildlife while discovering their next cache.
2. Mount Stewart, Portaferry Road, Newtownards
This 19th century estate located outside Newtownards is vast from its peaceful lake to its walled garden. Hunters will be able to find a plethora of geocaches, many of which are traditional but have a field puzzle element. Hunters at Mount Stewart will never tire of seeing what the next hide has in store for them.
3. Castle Ward, Strangford, Co Down
Castle Ward is perhaps most recognisable as the filming location for many scenes in HBO series Game of Thrones but the estate has much more to offer in its 820 acre gardens. The estate hides a variety of traditional caches placed by both the National Trust and local geocachers at visitor worthy spots such as Audley’s Castle and the clock tower.
4. Minnowburn, Edenderry Road, Belfast
Minnowburn is a tranquil haven just outside Belfast. Home to the Giant’s Ring, a massive neolithic earth henge and tomb, the site also features meadows and woodlands which hunters can spend hours exploring. The caches hidden in Minnowburn will be sure to keep you entertained and guide you along the site's trails.
