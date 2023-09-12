Register
The National Trust properties of Northern Ireland are some of the best locations to have a go at geocaching.

8 National Trust locations to go geocaching in Northern Ireland

Geocaching can best be described as a treasure hunt for the digital generation. Using a handheld GPS to discover hidden ‘caches’, hunters can enjoy the freedom of being outside and discovering new places all while having fun.
By Abby Davidson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST

The National Trust properties of Northern Ireland are some of the best locations to try your hand at geocaching with their range of locations.

Here is our list of eight great National Trust locations to go geocaching in Northern Ireland.

Geocachers can have a field day along the trails of Divis and the Black Mountain while taking in the jaw dropping views of the city of Belfast. The walk to the summit is ideal for beginners and filled with opportunities to spot wildlife while discovering their next cache. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

1. Divis and the Black Mountain, Divis Road, Hannahstown, Belfast

Geocachers can have a field day along the trails of Divis and the Black Mountain while taking in the jaw dropping views of the city of Belfast. The walk to the summit is ideal for beginners and filled with opportunities to spot wildlife while discovering their next cache. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

This 19th century estate located outside Newtownards is vast from its peaceful lake to its walled garden. Hunters will be able to find a plethora of geocaches, many of which are traditional but have a field puzzle element. Hunters at Mount Stewart will never tire of seeing what the next hide has in store for them. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

2. Mount Stewart, Portaferry Road, Newtownards

This 19th century estate located outside Newtownards is vast from its peaceful lake to its walled garden. Hunters will be able to find a plethora of geocaches, many of which are traditional but have a field puzzle element. Hunters at Mount Stewart will never tire of seeing what the next hide has in store for them. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

Castle Ward is perhaps most recognisable as the filming location for many scenes in HBO series Game of Thrones but the estate has much more to offer in its 820 acre gardens. The estate hides a variety of traditional caches placed by both the National Trust and local geocachers at visitor worthy spots such as Audley’s Castle and the clock tower. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

3. Castle Ward, Strangford, Co Down

Castle Ward is perhaps most recognisable as the filming location for many scenes in HBO series Game of Thrones but the estate has much more to offer in its 820 acre gardens. The estate hides a variety of traditional caches placed by both the National Trust and local geocachers at visitor worthy spots such as Audley's Castle and the clock tower. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

Minnowburn is a tranquil haven just outside Belfast. Home to the Giant’s Ring, a massive neolithic earth henge and tomb, the site also features meadows and woodlands which hunters can spend hours exploring. The caches hidden in Minnowburn will be sure to keep you entertained and guide you along the site's trails. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

4. Minnowburn, Edenderry Road, Belfast

Minnowburn is a tranquil haven just outside Belfast. Home to the Giant's Ring, a massive neolithic earth henge and tomb, the site also features meadows and woodlands which hunters can spend hours exploring. The caches hidden in Minnowburn will be sure to keep you entertained and guide you along the site's trails. For more information, go to nationaltrust.org.uk

