2 . Raised on Rock New Year’s Eve-Eve: Belfast Empire Music Hall

Belfast Empire Music Hall is hosting a pre New Year’s Eve rock party the night before New Year's Eve, really doing you a favour by avoiding the high New Year’s Eve taxi fares. The country's No. 1 classic rock cover band will once again be delivering perfect recreations of the greatest classic-rock hits of all-time. Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Queen, Def Leppard, Motor Head, Van Halen and more, delivering the ultimate Air Guitar party like no other. Doors open at 7.30pm and the band will be on stage at 9pm, with a taxi/bus/train-friendly finish at 11pm with the bar staying open to late. You can book tickets at https://www.thebelfastempire.com/music-hall/raised-on-rock-new-years-eve-eve/ Photo: Unsplash