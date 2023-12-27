As the year comes to a close there’s no better time to let loose, enjoy some fizz and dance the old year away.
Belfast will be abuzz with people going out and if you’re wondering where to go, we have a few suggestions for you. Whether you’re looking for a classy night out at the Europa or want to experience a proper New Year’s Eve fiesta, there is something for everyone.
Here are eight New Year’s Eve nights out not to miss in Belfast:
1. New Years Eve Fiesta 2023 Finale: Revolución de Cuba, Belfast
It’s nearly time to dance into 2024 with Revolution De Cuba’s New Year’s Eve Fiesta 2023 Finale. With thirst-quenching drinks and an alluring fun-loving party crowd, you won't want to miss out on the special midnight countdown. Expect incredible live entertainment and the biggest fiesta in Belfast including amazing live bands, superstar DJs, acts from incredible Samba dancers, fire breathers, shot limbo and a load of confetti until 2am. You can book tickets at www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Belfast/Revolucion-De-Cuba-Belfast/New-Years-Eve-Fiesta-2023-Finale/36712200/ Photo: Pexels
2. Raised on Rock New Year’s Eve-Eve: Belfast Empire Music Hall
Belfast Empire Music Hall is hosting a pre New Year’s Eve rock party the night before New Year's Eve, really doing you a favour by avoiding the high New Year’s Eve taxi fares. The country's No. 1 classic rock cover band will once again be delivering perfect recreations of the greatest classic-rock hits of all-time. Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Queen, Def Leppard, Motor Head, Van Halen and more, delivering the ultimate Air Guitar party like no other. Doors open at 7.30pm and the band will be on stage at 9pm, with a taxi/bus/train-friendly finish at 11pm with the bar staying open to late. You can book tickets at https://www.thebelfastempire.com/music-hall/raised-on-rock-new-years-eve-eve/ Photo: Unsplash
3. New Year’s Eve Party with Seamus and Lucy McPeake: Falls Bowling Club
Join Seamus and Lucy McPeake for a wild New Year's Eve bash, filled with electrifying music, dancing, and unforgettable moments, starting at 8pm at Falls Bowling Club. Whether you're a fan of the 70's 80's or 90's or simply looking for a fun way to bid farewell to the old year, this event is perfect for you. You can book tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-years-eve-party-with-seamus-lucy-mcpeake-tickets-713047071987 Photo: Pexels
4. New Year’s Eve Exclusive Party 2023- The Botanic Inn
Party the year away at the Botanic Inn with its exclusive New Year’s Eve bash. There will be music from three special DJs including, DJ West, DJ Swissd33p and DJ Godswill providing classic dance tunes and hip hop beats. You can book tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-year-eve-exclusive-party-2023-tickets-734767809297 Photo: Pexels