4 . Lit(erature) to the Tit

Whether your literary identity ranges from avid ink-drinker to casual Colleen Hoover fan, a vibrant community of women welcome you with open arms to the Lit to the Tit monthly meet ups, wholesome activities and social extravaganzas. A book-club boasting female community at its core, Lit(erature) to the Tit is an encouraging, inviting space for women of all skin colours, sizes, ages and backgrounds, with their only commonality being a passion for great books. Five years established and active on the scene, their monthly discussions on the latest group-read are the perfect blend of fiction, friendship, fun, and all-important female empowerment. For women more on the introverted side but still keen to meet new friends, or for the girlbosses with busy schedules, their new monthly silent-reading sessions are perfect for cosying-up a book of your choice, but in the gratifying company of fellow literature-loving ladies. Whether it be to make female friends in the city, to try reading something new, or simply to revel in the energy and passion of like-minded women, make Lit to the Tit your next chapter. For more information, go to instagram.com/literaturetothetit Photo: Lit(erature) to the Tit on Instagram