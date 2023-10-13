2 . Clifton Street Cemetery Tour

Travel back in time as you pass through the entrance of Clifton Street Cemetery, which has served as the final resting place for the larger part of Belfast’s community since 1797. Explore the graves of visionaries and changemakers from an era when Belfast shone as the ‘Athens of the North’, including the final resting spots of the titans of industry who played a pivotal role in transforming Belfast into a global powerhouse. The tour’s crowning jewel is undoubtedly the McCracken family grave, where the remarkable Mary Anna McCracken, an activist, abolitionist, and philanthropist, found her eternal rest at the age of 96. For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/clifton-street-cemetery-tour Photo: visitbelfast.com