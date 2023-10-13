From ghostly escape games to eerie cemetery tours, from bone-chilling ship adventures to the mysteries of ancient graves, Northern Ireland is home to an array of experiences that will send shivers down your spine.
Check out eight of Northern Ireland’s top graveyard tours and ghostly tourism experiences you might want to try this autumn.
1. Belfast Outdoor Escape Game: Haunted City
The Belfast Ghosts and Haunted History Self-Guided Game is your ticket to embracing the eerie essence of Belfast City on your terms. Gather your friends and embark on a chilling adventure through the hidden nooks of Belfast, including the mystifying Carnegie Olpark and th haunting Clifton Street Cemetery. Challenge your wits with brain-teasing puzzles, uncover bone-chilling tales, and stumble upon Belfast’s best-kept secrets, all while being swept away by a pulse-pounding narrative spun by the very best of local storytellers.
For more information, go to eventbrite.com/ghosts-of-belfast-haunting-stories-outdoor-escape-game Photo: unsplash
2. Clifton Street Cemetery Tour
Travel back in time as you pass through the entrance of Clifton Street Cemetery, which has served as the final resting place for the larger part of Belfast’s community since 1797. Explore the graves of visionaries and changemakers from an era when Belfast shone as the ‘Athens of the North’, including the final resting spots of the titans of industry who played a pivotal role in transforming Belfast into a global powerhouse. The tour’s crowning jewel is undoubtedly the McCracken family grave, where the remarkable Mary Anna McCracken, an activist, abolitionist, and philanthropist, found her eternal rest at the age of 96.
For more information, go to visitbelfast.com/clifton-street-cemetery-tour Photo: visitbelfast.com
3. Belfast Ghost Ship
Get ready for a hair-raising adventure this Halloween aboard the Belfast Ghost Shop. Brace yourself as the haunted vessel’s decks resound with eerie whispers and bone-chilling laughter, and be prepared for heart-pounding jump scares and unexpected encounters lurking around every corner. For more information, go to facebook.com/belfastghostship Photo: unsplash
4. Down Cathedral and Saint Patrick’s Grave
Embark on a chilling journey to Down Cathedral, a spin-tingling Church of Ireland cathedral that lies on the same grounds as a haunting Benedictine Monastery, built in 1183. No ordinary place, Down Cathedral is also home to the grave of Saint Patrick himself; explore its eerie interior adorned with magnificent stained glass windows, box pews, and an organ case that seems to hum with spectral melodies. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/down-cathedral-and-saint-patricks-grave Photo: discovernorthernireland.com