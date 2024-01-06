2 . Ards Peninsula

The easternmost tip of Northern Ireland, is a particularly picturesque part of Northern Ireland, but when spending a day there, it’s important to maximise the area’s natural beauty. Starting at Newtownards, and driving down the east side of the lough, you’ll encounter some of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful scenery as the lough, with its 365 islands, stretches out with the Mourne Mountains rising on the horizon. The resplendent 19th-century estate Mount Stewart, with its world-renowned gardens, is owned by the National Trust and is worthy of a day-trip all of its own. Motor on to the quaint village of Greyabbey, with its small selection of cafes and vintage shops. There’s a small beach stop at Kircubbin where, if you time it right, a chip van serves delectable maritime morsels. Nearby Echlinville Distillery showcases its award-winning whiskeys and gins to discerning visitors. Once in Portaferry, which hosts Northern Ireland’s only dedicated aquarium (Exploris), you can take the ferry crossing to Strangford or take the return leg along the Irish Sea coast to see Portavogie, Millisle, Donaghadee Lighthouse and Ballycopeland Windmill. Photo: Visit Ards and North Down