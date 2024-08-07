8 places to experience country music in and around County Tyrone

By Maisie Laughton
Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
Co Tyrone is the biggest county in Northern Ireland, boasting fantastic countryside destinations, but it’s also known for locals’ love of country music.

For a relaxing, toe-tapping night of excellent music or a lively dancing session that will have you bouncing off your seat, there are a variety of great places to go throughout Tyrone and slightly further afield.

Bring a group of friends to soak in the vibrant surroundings or go solo and connect with the welcoming community in these fantastic country music options.

Here are eight brilliant spots for you to experience the country atmosphere in-person:

If you’ve already booked up your Friday nights with dancing, then pair it with a Saturday schedule of singing your heart out at The Royal Hotel.Featuring some of the best and biggest Irish country musicians, you’ll probably need to save your Sundays for resting your voice after belting out the best country tunes.For more information, go to theroyal-hotel.com

1. Weekly Country Gigs: The Royal Hotel, Cookstown

Famed for its amazing weekly entertainment, the Mellon Country Hotel provides Tyrone locals with the perfect opportunity to dance the night away every week, so you’ll never have to worry about waiting to get your country music fix.Every Friday night some of the biggest names in country music put on stellar performances that will have you on your feet before you know it showing off your best dance moves.For more information, go to melloncountryhotel.com

2. Weekly Country Dancing: Mellon Country Hotel, Omagh

The Ryandale Inn is a great pick to watch stand-out country talent taking to the stage thanks to their variety of regular in-house country music nights.With different big-name singers from local towns as well as further afield, there is never a dull month in Moy.For more information, go to theryandale.com/events

3. Regular Country Nights: The Ryandale Inn, Moy

One of the biggest venues in county town Omagh, Strule Arts Centre has plenty of country events mixed into their programme for Tyrone locals to avail of this year.As well as this October’s magnificent Night With The Country Stars, which will see six different country acts in one action-packed evening, other country legends will be appearing, so see which line-up takes your fancy.For more information, go to struleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on

4. Strule Arts Centre: Omagh

