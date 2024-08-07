2 . Weekly Country Dancing: Mellon Country Hotel, Omagh

Famed for its amazing weekly entertainment, the Mellon Country Hotel provides Tyrone locals with the perfect opportunity to dance the night away every week, so you’ll never have to worry about waiting to get your country music fix.Every Friday night some of the biggest names in country music put on stellar performances that will have you on your feet before you know it showing off your best dance moves.For more information, go to melloncountryhotel.com Photo: unsplash