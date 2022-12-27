Dry January has been a popular New Year challenge for many, featuring a month-long run without having a drink.
Tackling 31 days sober might seem like a strenuous task for avid alcohol lovers, but there are plenty of things to keep you occupied for the month.
Whether you’re quitting drinking to kickstart 2023 with a healthier lifestyle or simply want to challenge yourself, there are lots of positives to trying Dry January.
From places to go and activities to try, there are many different ways to enjoy your day either alone or with friends that don’t involve drinking.
Here are some of the best places to visit across Northern Ireland this Dry January that don’t involve alcoholic drinks.
Additional reporting by Lyndsey Hodgkinson
1. Mocktail Masterclass and Adventure Golf, The Lost City Adventure Golf, Belfast
If you and your friends are all undertaking Dry January but have always wanted to try a cocktail masterclass, then this mocktail masterclass is the perfect alternative.
Complete with a round of mini golf, pizza and the all-important alcohol-free drinks, The Lost City Adventure Golf offers a great package for non-drinkers upon request.
For more information, go to lostcityadventuregolf.com/belfast/cocktail-making-packages or call 02890995118
Photo: OKEANAS
2. Eden Pottery, 218 Abbey Rd, Millisle
Another great social spot that doesn’t require alcohol is meeting friends at a quaint pottery place where you can eat, drink and paint a cute piece for your home. Eden Pottery provides a great space where you can let your creative side roam free, all while sampling the finest cakes and bakes from their cafe.
For more information, go to edenpotteryshop.co.uk
Photo: Eden Pottery via Facebook
3. Axe Throwing, Black Axe Throwing Co, Belfast
If you’re nearing the end of your Dry January challenge and are starting to feel frustrated at your lack of drink, trying your hand at axe throwing might help release some of that rage. Whether you go by yourself or as part of a group, you’re sure to enjoy a night away from the bar with this unique activity.
For more information, go to blackaxethrowing.com/belfast
Photo: Black Axe Throwing Co via Facebook
4. Glenariff Forest Park and Cafe, Glenariffe Road, Cargan
Surrounded by the stunning Co Antrim scenery, Glenariff Forest Park is a nice spot for a walk around one of Northern Ireland’s most scenic waterfalls. There’s even a cafe at the end afterwards to ensure you stay hydrated with soft drinks after your excursion.
For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/glenariff-forest-park
Photo: Discover NI