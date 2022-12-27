3. Axe Throwing, Black Axe Throwing Co, Belfast

If you’re nearing the end of your Dry January challenge and are starting to feel frustrated at your lack of drink, trying your hand at axe throwing might help release some of that rage. Whether you go by yourself or as part of a group, you’re sure to enjoy a night away from the bar with this unique activity. For more information, go to blackaxethrowing.com/belfast

Photo: Black Axe Throwing Co via Facebook