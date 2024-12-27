8 walking tours to discover the history under your feet across Co Tyrone

2 . Clogher Valley Heritage Trail - Clogher

An investigation into the religious sites in the South Tyrone civil parish, the Clogher Valley Heritage Trail will highlight Saint Macartan’s Cathedral and the ancient site which it stands on. With certain spots on the tour dating back as far as the fifth century and even 3000BC, this insightful exploration of historical churches and healing zones is sure to leave you awestruck. For more information, go to visitmidulster.com/things-to-do/clogher-valley-heritage-trail-p764451 Photo: Visit Mid Ulster