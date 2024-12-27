8 walking tours to discover the history under your feet across Co Tyrone

If you’re a curious tourist hoping to understand your intriguing new environment or a long-time local who would like to try something new, there are plenty of opportunities to discover long-gone tales of community, culture and craft.
Get your steps up and head outside, rain or shine, to explore the wondrous tales that County Tyrone has to offer.
Have a look at these eight Co Tyrone walking tours:
1. Tyrone Roots - Omagh
Tailored to each tour taker, this deep-dive into Tyrone Roots is specialised depending on why you wish to embark on a discovery, providing genealogy research and family history as well as a look into unique ancestral homesteads. Offered by Vincent Brogan, an Omagh native, this is a fantastic option for visitors hoping to trace their own heritage during a stay nearby. For more information, go to tyroneroots.com Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Clogher Valley Heritage Trail - Clogher
An investigation into the religious sites in the South Tyrone civil parish, the Clogher Valley Heritage Trail will highlight Saint Macartan’s Cathedral and the ancient site which it stands on. With certain spots on the tour dating back as far as the fifth century and even 3000BC, this insightful exploration of historical churches and healing zones is sure to leave you awestruck. For more information, go to visitmidulster.com/things-to-do/clogher-valley-heritage-trail-p764451 Photo: Visit Mid Ulster
3. Torrent Trail - Dungannon
The Torrent Trail is a unique tour thanks to it being wholly self-guided, starting in Dungannon using an online accessible map to solve almost 40 murder clues before ending up in Aughnacloy with a wealth of information and a (hopefully) deciphered case. Whilst this six-hour feat does include driving, with a combined total of 3.5 walking miles, this entertaining option will still guarantee a high step count as well as learning about impressive Tyrone destinations. For more information, go to whodunithunts.com/torrent-trail Photo: Who Dunit Hunts website
4. The Ecology and Mythology of a Celtic Rain Forest - Omagh
Lasting 3.5 hours, The Ecology and Mythology of a Celtic Rain Forest tour in Omagh does exactly what it says on the tin, spanning a look at Irish flora and fauna, and how Celtic greenery has inspired American pop culture. Run by a highly knowledgeable local guide who specialises in ecology, guests will be treated to a nature-filled experience that covers the lore behind various tree and plant species found in the area. For more information, go to fareharbor.com/embeds/book/foyletrails/items/239117/calendar/2024/11/?full-items=yes Photo: Fare Harbor website
