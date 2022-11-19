2. Belfast Christmas Market, Belfast City Hall - November19 - December 22

The grounds of Belfast City Hall will once again become a focal point for people from Belfast and beyond as the continental Christmas market marks its territory for another exciting year. Offering foods and drinks from 32 nationalities from across the globe alongside heartwarming local treats, 2022 will see the continuation of intricately designed handmade crafts perfect to gift to a loved one. Get into the Christmas spirit by visiting one of the beer tents on sight, enjoying a warm - or even cold - beverage amongst family and friends. For more information, go to facebook.com/BelfastXmasMark

Photo: Image from Belfast Continental Christmas Market via Facebook