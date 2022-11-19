With Christmas just around the corner and Northern Ireland’s cold temperatures to match, friends and families across the country are gearing up for all the fun of festive markets.
From delicious hot drinks and foods from around the world, and an array of carefully crafted handmade gifts, the winter fun and excitement is only just beginning.
After all, there’s nothing like twinkling lights, beautifully decorated stalls and classic Christmas songs to get you into the festive spirit.
Check out these Christmas markets happening across Northern Ireland this winter.
Additional reporting by Erin Horner
1. Christmas at The Ballance House, 118a Lisburn Road, Glenavy, Lisburn - November 26
Start off the Christmas festivities with a trip to The Balance House. With an onsite Christmas craft market filled with gifts galore, mince pies at the Tea Barn and Christmas carols from the local primary school, the day is set to be the perfect way to bring in the holiday spirit. Plenty of fun for the kids, as the kids’ barn will include take-away crafting decorations and face-painting. For more information, go to visitlisburncastlereagh.com/whats-on/christmas-at-the-ballance-house
Photo: Image from pexels.com
2. Belfast Christmas Market, Belfast City Hall - November19 - December 22
The grounds of Belfast City Hall will once again become a focal point for people from Belfast and beyond as the continental Christmas market marks its territory for another exciting year. Offering foods and drinks from 32 nationalities from across the globe alongside heartwarming local treats, 2022 will see the continuation of intricately designed handmade crafts perfect to gift to a loved one. Get into the Christmas spirit by visiting one of the beer tents on sight, enjoying a warm - or even cold - beverage amongst family and friends. For more information, go to facebook.com/BelfastXmasMark
Photo: Image from Belfast Continental Christmas Market via Facebook
3. Flowerfields Fabulous Christmas Market, 185 Coleraine Road, Portstewart - November 19 - 22 December 22
This Christmas craft market features work from makers of glass, ceramics, textiles, baskets, candles, jewellery, prints and more, a visit to Flowerfields Christmas Market is the perfect way to find a gift your loved ones will adore whilst supporting the local community. For more information go to: flowerfield.org/events/christmas-craft-market-launch-twilight-market
Photo: Image from causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk
4. Christmas Artisan Market at Castle Ward, Castle Ward, Strangford, Downpatrick - December 2 - 4
Take a step back in time this Christmas and experience the holiday the Georgian way. With a selection of local handmade crafts and gifts, locally sourced food products and food vendors, the Castle Ward mansion is set to be decorated with twinkling lights and decorated in typical Georgian Christmas style. Onsite, join living history actors as you hear the tales of the 18th century homeowners. For more information, go to facebook.com/christmas-artisan-market-castle-ward
Photo: National Trust via Facebook