9 great things to do in Co Tyrone to make this autumn and winter memorable

As the leaves turn golden and a chill settles in the air, Tyrone is coming alive with a vibrant selection of events and things to do that promise to make this autumn and winter unforgettable.
There's something for everyone in this picturesque county from spooky trails to ancient sites to visit.
So, grab your coat, embrace the seasonal spirit, and get ready to explore the magic that awaits in this charming corner of Northern Ireland.
1. The O’Neill Wedding Banquet, October 20 - Hill of The O'Neill & Ranfurly House, 26 Market Square, Dungannon
Fancy an enchanting evening to take you back in time? Well look no further than this re-enactment of the wedding banquet of Hugh O'Neill and Mabel Bagenal.
This bespoke event takes place on the original site of O'Neill's castle in Dungannon. You will be transported back to sixteenth century Elizabethan Ireland, where you will dine by candlelight at a three-course wedding banquet and witness the wedding of Hugh O'Neill, the Earl of Tyrone and Mabel Bagenal.
For more information go to https://discovernorthernireland.com/whats-on/the-oneill-wedding-banquet-p856951 Photo: Discover Northern Ireland
2. Sperrins Walking Tours, various dates, Omagh
Explore the region’s natural blend of peaks, forests, moors, valleys, lakes and rivers with curated walking tours and a whole range of other activities taking place. The Sperrins are also a great place for adrenaline seekers, walkers and ramblers with cycling tours and many fishing spots. For more information go to https://exploreomaghsperrins.com/things-to-do/activities/ Photo: WalkNI
3. Fulton’s Pumpkin Patch and Spook Trail, October 14-29, 121 Berryhill Rd, Donemana
Halloween is an autumn staple. For many, it's the first thing on their mind when the leaves start to fall. A trip to the pumpkin patch is for some a seasonal tradition. With 19 types of pumpkin planted at Fulton’s, you can grab a wheelbarrow and roam through the patch, sure to find your perfect pumpkin. Visitors are encouraged to dress up and bring blankets along for a picnic in the patch. For more information go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fultons-pumpkin-patch-spook-trail-tickets-406975082427 Photo: AllEvents.in
4. Omagh Music Festival, November 3 - 4, Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, Omagh
Enjoy a weekend celebrating Omagh’s musical heritage with Talk and Taste of the Showbands.
Omagh's very own showband members and friends will share their iconic stories over the years and how this shaped music for generations.
While there you can also take in the Sights and Sounds Exhibition which runs to Saturday, November 4. The exhibition reflects the rich history and cultural impacts of Omagh’s music scene. You can view some of the style from the 1950’s onwards through a costume display, with virtual elements introducing some of the distinguished sounds of that time.
For more information and to book go to https://struleartscentre.co.uk/show/taste-and-talk-of-the-showbands/ Photo: Jason McCartan Photography