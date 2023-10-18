9 great things to do in Co Tyrone to make this autumn and winter memorable

4 . Omagh Music Festival, November 3 - 4, Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, Omagh

Enjoy a weekend celebrating Omagh’s musical heritage with Talk and Taste of the Showbands. Omagh's very own showband members and friends will share their iconic stories over the years and how this shaped music for generations. While there you can also take in the Sights and Sounds Exhibition which runs to Saturday, November 4. The exhibition reflects the rich history and cultural impacts of Omagh’s music scene. You can view some of the style from the 1950’s onwards through a costume display, with virtual elements introducing some of the distinguished sounds of that time. For more information and to book go to https://struleartscentre.co.uk/show/taste-and-talk-of-the-showbands/ Photo: Jason McCartan Photography