Pack a picnic, grab the sunscreen (or umbrella), and get ready for a day of family fun. From farms and zip lines to museums and adventure parks, there really is something for the whole family to enjoy.
Check out top ten picks for green attractions to take the kids to – and there are even suggestions for where to go if it’s raining!
1. Ark Open Farm 296 Bangor Road, Newtownards
If you want a hands-on outdoor animal experience, you need to add Ark Open Farm to your list. With plenty of friendly animals, pony rides and outdoor and indoor play areas, there is an activity to suit everyone.The family-run business earned its bronze green tourism award as a result of the farm’s focus on educating others about nature, the environment, and farming, with over half of their visits stemming from school trips.For more information, go to thearkopenfarm.co.uk Photo: unsplash
2. WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre, 78 Ballydrain Rd, Comber,
If your kids love wildlife, then the WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre may be the perfect spot to take them to for a fun-filled day out.The centre is situated on the shores of Strangford Lough, which provides an ideal environment for a range of native and exotic birds to reside, giving you the chance to see a selection of species up close and personal. The centre has a range of shore-view walks that allow you to take in the stunning scenery.If you are feeling peckish, pop along to the Kingfisher Kitchen cafe for a bite to eat and visit the gift shop for a memento of your day.For more information, go to wwt.org.uk Photo: unsplash
3. Belfast Zoological Gardens Antrim Road, Belfast
Belfast Zoo has been running since 1934, making it one of Northern Ireland’s oldest visitor attractions. There are a wide variety of animals available to admire at the zoo, from Asian elephants to ring-tailed lemurs. The zoo has earned its green attraction badge via its 60 breeding programmes and extensive variety of animals on display, with over 100 species to see and learn about.For more information, go to visitbelfast.com Photo: unsplash
4. Titanic Belfast 1 Olympic Way, Belfast
If you want to learn more about the rich history of the Titanic in Belfast, visit the world-leading visitor attraction which tells the story of RMS Titanic.Once inside, you will be taken on a journey through the creation of the ship and the people who made it, whilst learning more about the city. Aptly situated at the very birthplace of RMS Titanic, Titanic Belfast was accredited with a silver green tourism award.For more information, go to titanicbelfast.com Photo: unsplash