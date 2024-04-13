2 . WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre, 78 Ballydrain Rd, Comber,

If your kids love wildlife, then the WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre may be the perfect spot to take them to for a fun-filled day out.The centre is situated on the shores of Strangford Lough, which provides an ideal environment for a range of native and exotic birds to reside, giving you the chance to see a selection of species up close and personal. The centre has a range of shore-view walks that allow you to take in the stunning scenery.If you are feeling peckish, pop along to the Kingfisher Kitchen cafe for a bite to eat and visit the gift shop for a memento of your day.For more information, go to wwt.org.uk Photo: unsplash