9 immersive experiences for children in Northern Ireland that are packed with fun

From interactive light shows to creative workshops, immersive experiences across Northern Ireland are bringing children's imaginations to life and transforming the way they play, learn and explore.
Not only are these activities packed with fun, but they also promote learning, creativity and development among children in new ways.
If you’re looking for some activities to keep them entertained, why not choose from one of these experiences?
1. Place to Wonder
Founded by Samantha Porciello, Place to Wonder showcases the magic of storytelling through theatre and nature. Porciello has produced a series of immersive storytelling experiences which span across several different settings, such as beaches, forests and parks. Each story is led by mystical characters such as fairies and mermaids who encourage children to interact with the world around them. Grown-ups are encouraged to play and immerse themselves alongside their children, giving everyone involved a chance to step outside their everyday lives and use their imagination. Place to Wonder is all about finding the extraordinary in the ordinary through immersive storytelling. To find out more, go to https://www.placetowonder.com/ Photo: Place to Wonder facebook
2. The Imaginarium Centre, Upper Edward Street, Newry
Looking to step through a door and enter a storybook? Visiting the Imaginarium Centre at Sticky Fingers Arts is a truly magical and unforgettable day out for families. Upon walking through the door of books, children can become fully immersed in the wonderfully decorated themed and sensory rooms. As well as this, there are several hidden doors throughout the experience, encouraging children to interact with their environment. Included with the entry fee are creative workshops and storytelling. The Imaginarium also features a café at the end of the experience. For more information, go to https://www.stickyfingersarts.co.uk/ Photo: visit Mourne Mountains
3. Active Reality, Belfast Shankill Leisure Centre, Belfast
If your family loves to game, why not take it to the next level through a fully immersive VR experience? Situated in the Shankill Leisure Centre, Active Reality offers free roam multiplayer virtual reality games which are designed to encourage communication and bonding. Suitable for ages nine and up and a popular venue for birthday parties, Active Reality offers all-inclusive packages to allow easy planning for parents. With games ranging from zombie shooters, space battles, puzzles and cooking challenges, there’s something for everyone. For more information, go to https://www.active-reality.com/ Photo: Visit Belfast
4. Gruffalo Trail, Colin Glen, Belfast
Is your child a fan of the Gruffalo tales? Why not check out the immersive Gruffalo Trail tour in Colin Glen, endorsed by Julia Donaldson herself? Complete with a dramatic retelling of the Grufallo stories, an arts and crafts session and life-sized sculptures of the well-loved characters, it makes the perfect family way out as well as a creative way to encourage exercise and interaction with nature, as visitors are guided through the enchanting Colin Glen Forest. After the trail is complete, little ones can claim their very own Julia Donaldson and Friends book, sticker and certificate, to remember their adventure forever. For more information, go to https://www.colinglen.org/product/gruffalo-and-stickman-guided-walk/ Photo: Gruffalo Trail website
