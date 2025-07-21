9 immersive experiences for children in Northern Ireland that are packed with fun

1 . Place to Wonder

Founded by Samantha Porciello, Place to Wonder showcases the magic of storytelling through theatre and nature. Porciello has produced a series of immersive storytelling experiences which span across several different settings, such as beaches, forests and parks. Each story is led by mystical characters such as fairies and mermaids who encourage children to interact with the world around them. Grown-ups are encouraged to play and immerse themselves alongside their children, giving everyone involved a chance to step outside their everyday lives and use their imagination. Place to Wonder is all about finding the extraordinary in the ordinary through immersive storytelling. To find out more, go to https://www.placetowonder.com/ Photo: Place to Wonder facebook