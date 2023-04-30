Register
NationalWorldTV
A host of great music events are happening in May in Belfast.
A host of great music events are happening in May in Belfast.

9 music events happening this May in Belfast

Belfast is known for its variety of talented musicians, with lots of great performances taking place to showcase each and every artist.

By Maisie Laughton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST

Whether you’re hoping to find a new favourite artist or are going out with friends for a night of great tunes, you’re sure to have a great time.

There’s a wealth of events happening soon, ranging from unique soundtrack specials to immersive tribute acts.

Here are some of the best music events happening in Belfast this May.

1. Grand Theft Audio: Sounds of Vice City - May 6

Limelight is hosting what promises to be an iconic night of music from the Grand Theft Auto soundtrack. Performed by a nine-piece band, you can dance along to the tunes of your childhood in a unique experience that is sure to be unforgettable. For more information, go to eventbrite.ie/grand-theft-audio-sounds-of-vice-city-belfast Photo: Pexels

2. Celtic Soul – The Songs of Van Morrison - May 13

Celtic Soul are back in Belfast after their sold-out show earlier this year at the Ulster Hall, creating a celebration for Northern Ireland’s very own Sir Van Morrison. Held in BlackBox, you can listen to all of his bestselling hits such as Days Like This, Brown Eyed Girl and many more. For more information, go to blackboxbelfast.com/celtic-soul-the-songs-of-van-morrison Photo: Celtic Soul via Black Box

3. Chalk - May 18

Chalk is an Irish three-piece project like no other from Belfast and are set to take to the BlackBox stage on May 18. Their unusual sound is paired with intense visuals that are set to immerse you in their unique presentation. For more information, go to blackboxbelfast.com/chalk Photo: Chalk via Facebook

4. Music In May - May 20

Award-winning women’s choir Lisburn Harmony will be singing songs from both the 1940s and 50s at their concert in St Patrick’s Church. Well-known classics such as Fly Me To The Moon, I Feel Pretty and Goodnight Sweetheart are amongst the set list for the engaging show. For more information, go to eventbrite.ie/music-in-may Photo: Pexels

