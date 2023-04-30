2 . Celtic Soul – The Songs of Van Morrison - May 13

Celtic Soul are back in Belfast after their sold-out show earlier this year at the Ulster Hall, creating a celebration for Northern Ireland’s very own Sir Van Morrison. Held in BlackBox, you can listen to all of his bestselling hits such as Days Like This, Brown Eyed Girl and many more. For more information, go to blackboxbelfast.com/celtic-soul-the-songs-of-van-morrison Photo: Celtic Soul via Black Box