3 . Lough Neagh

Take a scenic road trip around the largest lake in the UK and Ireland to discover the beautiful nature surrounding Lough Neagh.While travelling visit locations like Oxford Island, a National Nature Reserve that has the largest marina of the lough located on it, and experience scenic, rural views as well as a diversity of wildlife habitats.There is so much to see and do along this road trip route, but don’t be alarmed as this can all be achieved in one day, or you can alternatively take it at your own pace if desired. Photo: ireland.com