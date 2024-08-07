Whether you want to journey through the mountains or along the coast, there are numerous road trips that will suit you.
Pack your car full of snacks and your closest friends before heading off to soak up the local sights.
1. Causeway Coastal Route
The Causeway Coastal Route begins in Belfast and follows the northern coastline before finishing up in Derry / Londonerry, travelling through many interesting towns and places along the way. Stops on this exciting journey include Whitehead, Cushendun, Ballycastle, Bushmills and Portstewart, as well as scenic sites and locations like Rathlin Island, the Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.This coastal route has so much to discover and see that it means there is always something more to unearth on the next trip around. Photo: discovernorthernireland.com
2. The Sperrins
The Sperrins mountain range in Northern Ireland has four different driving routes that you can choose from to discover this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.Pick from the central, north, east and south pathways, all varying in distance and time, with the central route being the longest at 90 miles.View the scenic sights of the mountain range and be immersed in the myth and legend that surrounds this area along the route. Photo: walkni.com
3. Lough Neagh
Take a scenic road trip around the largest lake in the UK and Ireland to discover the beautiful nature surrounding Lough Neagh.While travelling visit locations like Oxford Island, a National Nature Reserve that has the largest marina of the lough located on it, and experience scenic, rural views as well as a diversity of wildlife habitats.There is so much to see and do along this road trip route, but don’t be alarmed as this can all be achieved in one day, or you can alternatively take it at your own pace if desired. Photo: ireland.com
4. Game Of Thrones road trip
Perfect for Game Of Thrones fans, TV buffs or friends tagging along, this road trip route is one to add to your bucket list.The HBO show used 25 locations across NI in the filming of this instant hit based on George R. R. Martin’s novel series, so there are numerous breathtaking areas and locations to fit into one car ride across the country, including Castle Ward, Downhill Strand and Tollymore Forest Park.There are a number of different routes which you can choose from to discover these extraordinary destinations, all approximately taking less than four hours. Photo: alovelyplanet.com
