9 of the best Halloween firework displays happening in Northern Ireland this year

With Halloween activities and events happening throughout Northern Ireland, there really is something for everyone regardless of age. But where can you come together, sit back and enjoy a thrilling firework display?
Check out 9 of the best firework displays happening in Northern Ireland this Halloween season.
Undefined: readMore
1. Hallowena
People’s Park, Doury Road, Ballymena, BT43 6JA
October 28, 6-8.30pm
Free entry, no booking required
Mark Halloween 2022 with a trip to People’s Park, Ballymena for an evening full of chills and thrills. Fancy dress is welcome as there will be a competition, fire juggling display, walkabout characters, funfair and live music, as well as a spooky illumination trail throughout the park, hot food and sweet treats. The evening will come to a finish with the Halloween fireworks finale at 8.15pm.
Photo Credit: pexels.com
Photo: Contributed
2. Dungannon Halloween Fun & Fireworks
Hill of the O’Neill, 26 Market Square, Dungannon, Tyrone, BT70 1AB
October 28, 6-8pm
Free entry, no booking required
Get ready for an evening filled with fun Halloween activities perfect for the family. Starting at 6pm at Market Square, the evening is complete with face painting, balloon modelling, character walkabouts, fire and LED performers, arts and crafts workshops, DJ, competitions and even photo props. Make your way to Hill of The O’Neill for a low noise fireworks display, making it more accessible than ever before, set to start firing at 7.50pm.
Photo credit: visitmidulster.com
Photo: Contributed
3. Spooked Out at V36
V36 Play Park, Church Road, Newtownabbey, BT36 7LJ
October 29, 6pm
£1.25
Celebrate Halloween early at V36 at the Valley. Come along in your fancy dress and prepare yourself for an evening of tricks, treats and everything in between. While the firework display will be subject to weather conditions, it is set to start at 8pm for the ultimate Halloween party finale. All proceeds will be going towards the Mayor’s Charities, including the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, MAP (Men’s Advisory Project) and Positive Life.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough via Facebook
Photo: Contributed
4. Cookstown Halloween Fun and Fireworks
Mid Ulster Sports Arena, Tullywiggan Road, Cookstown, BT80 8SD
October 29, 6-8.15pm
Free entry, no booking required
Come together in Cookstown to celebrate Halloween early with a variety of fun amusements suitable for kids and adults alike, face painting, inflatables, fire jugglers and a staple ghost train. Food, drink and all other sweet treats will be available alongside much more before a fireworks display brings the spooky evening to a close at 8pm.
Photo credit: visitmidulster.com
Photo: Contributed