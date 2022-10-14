9 of the best Halloween firework displays happening in Northern Ireland this year

3. Spooked Out at V36

V36 Play Park, Church Road, Newtownabbey, BT36 7LJ October 29, 6pm £1.25 Celebrate Halloween early at V36 at the Valley. Come along in your fancy dress and prepare yourself for an evening of tricks, treats and everything in between. While the firework display will be subject to weather conditions, it is set to start at 8pm for the ultimate Halloween party finale. All proceeds will be going towards the Mayor’s Charities, including the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, MAP (Men’s Advisory Project) and Positive Life. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough via Facebook

Photo: Contributed