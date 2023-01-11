Want to test your knowledge and strain your brain? Nothing beats a belter of a pub quiz and finding a decent one with questions that will really challenge you can actually be quite difficult.

If you’re after the difficulty of Trivial Pursuit crossed with an added injection of fun, entering into a pub quiz provides you with the perfect opportunity to test your knowledge whilst also enjoying the tipple of your choice.

We’ve done the research so that you don’t have to - here is a list of some of the best pub quizzes in Belfast.

1. The Reporter Bar

Grab your friends plus a drink and head to The Reporter Bar for a pub quiz you won’t forget. Located on Union Street, join quiz master Michael Brown at 8:30pm on Tuesdays for puzzling and nail-biting questions and all the craic to be had on a bar stool.

For more information, visit facebook.com/TheReporterBar

2. Errigle Inn

Skip watching The Chase and University Challenge and instead head to the Errigle Inn's Monday Night Quiz. You and five other people can work together as a team to beat anybody who comes your way, with the competitiveness likely to increase as the liquor flows. Entry is just £1 and the quiz starts at 9:30pm sharp.

For more information, visit facebook.com/errigle

3. Fountain Lane Weekly Quiz

If you’re looking for a regular hangout spot where top quizzes are guaranteed to happen every single week, Fountain Lane is your place. It’s free entry into the quiz with great prices for those who finish in first and second place. Located on Fountain street, you can even grab a bite to eat beforehand and make use of their unbeatable drink deals for extra entertainment on a Monday night. Registration starts at 8:30pm with the quiz starting at 9pm.

For more information, visit facebook.com/fountainlanebelfast

4. Ryan's Bar

Popular with many students due to their weekly pub quiz and competitive menu in such close proximity to Queen’s University, Ryan’s might be the perfect place if you’re looking for a laidback, student environment. Located on the Lisburn Road just a stone’s throw away from Elmwood Avenue and the Student’s Union, the bar’s quiz starts at 10pm every Wednesday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ryansbelfast

5. Haymarket Belfast

The new kid on the pub-quiz-night block is Haymarket Belfast, located on Royal Avenue. Haymarket hosts a ‘Win or Booze’ quiz night every Wednesday from 8pm, offering free entry and desirable first, second and third place prizes every single week, including a £50 bar tab.

For more information, visit facebook.com/HaymarketBelfast

6. Pug Ugly’s

Pug Uglys sits on Bedford Street, directly in the very beating heart of Belfast. They have a wide range of food, live music, comedy and more offered daily. Join them for their Dog Pound Quiz Night every Wednesday for guaranteed fun (unless you’re a bad loser). Pay £1 to participate and chance your hand at winning one of the prizes offered throughout the night are likely to have you smiling. Some quizzes are even themed, depending on the time of year.

For more information, visit facebook.com/puguglysbar

7. The Bowery

The Bowery is South Belfast's rather swish and enviably gastronomically gorgeous neighbourhood pub on the Lisburn Road. You can always expect a warm welcome and great service while you're there, with the weekly Smartphone quiz starting on a Tuesday night from 8pm. Entry is free with first, second and third place prizes available on the night, plus the opportunity for a few surprise spot prizes here and there.

For more information visit facebook.com/thebowerybelfast

8. The Jeggy Nettle Bar

Nestled on the leafy Stranmillis Road, The Jeggy Nettle is the place to go for a Tuesday night bar quiz, with the ultimate trivia test starting at 8pm. Quizmaster Robbie Smith hosts this general knowledge-crunching exercise, so go get your team together and head down to this popular BT9 pub that is always a hit with passing punters, locals and students alike.

For more information, visit facebook.com/thejeggynettle

9. The Landsdowne

Situated on the Antrim Road in north Belfast, the recently refurbished Landsdowne Hotel offers whiskey drinks, vodka, lager and cider drinks. Quiz night at the Landsdowne will test the functionality of your brain, taking place each Tuesday at 8pm. It’s free for all to play and there are prizes on offer for the top five best performing teams.