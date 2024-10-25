9 pantomimes to enjoy across Northern Ireland in the 2024 festive season

A trip to the pantomime is a traditional treat that promises to delight audiences throughout Northern Ireland.
Whether you’re heading to your favourite theatre for an afternoon show with your excited little ones or looking for a good night out and some belly laughs thrown in, you’ll find something to fit the bill wherever you are.
Gather your loved ones, put on your best Christmas jumper, and head to one of these fantastic pantomimes.
Here are 9 pantomime shows to leave you feeling festive in Northern Ireland:
1. The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan: Grand Opera House, Belfast, November 30 - January 12
Join Peter Pan as he whisks his new friends away to experience the glory of Neverland and experience the story of the boy who wouldn’t grow up. See sassy Tinker Bell in action and meet the formidable Captain Hook, with the iconic Dame of Pantomime, May McFettridge, appearing on stage alongside an all-star cast as Mrs Smee. For more information, go to goh.co.uk/whats-on/the-pantomime-adventures-of-peter-pan Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Aladdin Millennium Forum, Derry / Londonderry: November 29 - December 31
The north west’s biggest panto sees the return of Conal Gallen, this time in the role of the (ahem) beautiful Dame Widow Twankey in this year’s extravaganza, Aladdin. Joining Conal onstage is the cream of local talent with Dylan Reid as Aladdin, Aodhan Kehoe as is loveable sidekick, Wishy Washy, Corrie Earley as Princess Jasmine, Karen Hawthorne as the evil Abanazar, Matthew McLaughlin as PC Donut, Niamh Morrison as the Genie of the Lamp and Lily O’Regan as the Slave of the Ring, plus a hugely talented ensemble cast. Make your wishes come true this Christmas and treat the family to the must-see show of the festive season. Come with us to old Peking where evil sorcerer, Abanazar, seeks the magic lamp to bring him untold wealth and power. Can Aladdin save the day? Will Wishy Washy and the Genie of the Lamp help our hero? Will Princess Jasmine find the boy of her dreams? Will Widow Twankey finally wear something that doesn’t look like an explosion in a paint factory? This magical adventure story will be brought to life in the Forum’s spectacular production complete with stunning sets, beautiful costumes and lots of comedy. Photo: Millennium Forum Facebook
3. Cinderella: Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey, November 29 - December 30
This classic fairytale will be brought to life with a dazzling modern twist that promises to have the audience laughing in their seats in true panto style. Priced from £18, book ahead to ensure you don’t miss out on discovering if Cinderella makes it to the ball, if the Prince is the man of her dreams and if the glass slipper even fits. For more information, go to theatreatthemill.com/book/?show=77201 Photo: Theatre at The Mill Facebook
4. Snow White The Pantomime: Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, November 30 - December 7
Pantomime season is nothing without a dose of the famous and fairest beauty in the land, Snow White, and this wonderful and entertaining show awaits. Written by a pantomime dame, Andrew Devonshire, this family show will bring to life one of our favourite fairytales of all time. For more information, go to laganvalleyisland.co.uk/en/whats-on/event?id=385826APRQHSQVNQQJKGGSKLSQKTSCLHD Photo: Lagan Valley Island Facebook
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.