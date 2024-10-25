9 pantomimes to enjoy across Northern Ireland in the 2024 festive season

2 . Aladdin Millennium Forum, Derry / Londonderry: November 29 - December 31

The north west’s biggest panto sees the return of Conal Gallen, this time in the role of the (ahem) beautiful Dame Widow Twankey in this year’s extravaganza, Aladdin. Joining Conal onstage is the cream of local talent with Dylan Reid as Aladdin, Aodhan Kehoe as is loveable sidekick, Wishy Washy, Corrie Earley as Princess Jasmine, Karen Hawthorne as the evil Abanazar, Matthew McLaughlin as PC Donut, Niamh Morrison as the Genie of the Lamp and Lily O’Regan as the Slave of the Ring, plus a hugely talented ensemble cast. Make your wishes come true this Christmas and treat the family to the must-see show of the festive season. Come with us to old Peking where evil sorcerer, Abanazar, seeks the magic lamp to bring him untold wealth and power. Can Aladdin save the day? Will Wishy Washy and the Genie of the Lamp help our hero? Will Princess Jasmine find the boy of her dreams? Will Widow Twankey finally wear something that doesn’t look like an explosion in a paint factory? This magical adventure story will be brought to life in the Forum’s spectacular production complete with stunning sets, beautiful costumes and lots of comedy. Photo: Millennium Forum Facebook