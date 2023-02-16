1 . Exploris Aquarium, Portaferry, Co Down

Opened in 1987 to give the public access to the amazingly diverse marine life local to the island of Ireland, Exploris Aquarium still stands as one of the best places to see a variety of water-bound creatures From seals and sharks to crocodiles and turtles, this educational facility houses every aquatic animal you could think of. For more information, go to explorisni.com

Photo: Eamonn Quinn Photography