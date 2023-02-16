Northern Ireland houses lots of amazing wildlife across its different nature reserves, parks and untouched countryside.
There are plenty of places you can visit to see a variety of creatures for yourself, including rare species and breeds.
Both the RSPB and National Trust manage several spots that are home to a variety of birds, plants and other animals, such as peregrine falcons and roe deer.
Here are some of the best spots where you can enjoy nature at its best, from tropical fish to red pandas.
1. Exploris Aquarium, Portaferry, Co Down
Opened in 1987 to give the public access to the amazingly diverse marine life local to the island of Ireland, Exploris Aquarium still stands as one of the best places to see a variety of water-bound creatures
From seals and sharks to crocodiles and turtles, this educational facility houses every aquatic animal you could think of.
For more information, go to explorisni.com
Photo: Eamonn Quinn Photography
2. Belfast Zoo, Co Antrim
Belfast Zoo consists of over 1,200 animals, with over 120 species in total, many of which are endangered in their natural habitat, making their work vital.
With everything from huge Asian elephants to tiny red squirrels, there are species from every section of the animal kingdom to be seen.
For more information, go to belfastcity.gov.uk/zoo/home
Photo: P Mackey
3. Seaforde Gardens, Maze and Tropical Butterfly House, Downpatrick, Co Down
Seaforde Gardens, Maze and Tropical Butterfly Houses is a nature-lover’s dream, filled with a variety of plants and living creatures in every corner of the building.
Feel fully immersed in the jungle-like nature of the exhibit and get as close as possible to animals such as exotic butterflies.
For more information, go to seafordegardens.com
Photo: Seaforde Gardens, Maze and Tropical Butterfly House via Facebook
4. Bog Meadows Belfast, Co Antrim
Filled with local wildlife that come and go, Bog Meadows is a great spot to witness nature in its normal habitat, with a variety of species being recorded over time.
Whether you’re hoping to see a butterfly or a swan, there are lots of opportunities to spot animals as you’re wandering around the premises.
For more information, go to ulsterwildlife.org/nature-reserves/bog-meadows
Photo: Bog Meadows Nature Reserve via Facebook