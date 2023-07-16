9 places to take children by train across Northern Ireland this summer

2 . Derry / Londonderry

Derry / Londonderry is the second largest city in Northern Ireland, situated on the west bank of the River Foyle. Renowned for its incredible architecture and rich history, the walled city is entirely walkable and encompasses 400 years of Irish heritage. Home of The Peace Bridge and the iconic Derry Girls mural, the city is the perfect place to soak up some history, whilst exploring the vibrant modern landscape. Derry / Londonderry is the perfect spot for foodies, with a cutting edge culinary scene and never-ending food options. If you want to travel a bit out of the city, you can visit the coastal landscapes and explore the beaches and rivers along the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway coastal route. You can also paddleboard along the River Foyle. For more information, go to visitderry.com Photo: DiscoverNI