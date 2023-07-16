9 places to take children by train across Northern Ireland this summer
Are you fed up with the hassle of car journeys with children?
By Rachel Stephens
Published 16th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
With great new spots to discover, and amazing transport offers this summer with Translink, we’ve rounded up nine places to visit with the kids by train this summer.
It’s that easy, pop on the train and explore the fantastic seaside resorts, parks and beaches across Northern Ireland.
1. Bangor
Popular city and seaside resort in County Down, Bangor, is located only 13 miles from Belfast city centre.
As a result of the Northern Irish railway's growth in the 19th century, Bangor quickly became a popular seaside escape and day-trip destination. Now easily accessible from Belfast via train, Bangor received its city status in 2022, becoming the sixth city within Northern Ireland.
Home to the biggest marina in Northern Ireland, Bangor is a fantastic spot to enjoy paddleboarding at the SUP Hub NI, watersports, sea swimming and sailing this summer. For those more suited to solid ground, visit the Bangor Castle Walled Garden, a skillfully restored Victorian garden featuring a flower garden, herbs and topiary, a kitchen garden and a swamp garden. The grounds of the castle are free to explore.
Explore some other places of interest on your day trip including the Pickie Fun Park, The McKee Clock, Bangor Abbey, and the Somme Heritage Centre, a little further afield. Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Derry / Londonderry
Derry / Londonderry is the second largest city in Northern Ireland, situated on the west bank of the River Foyle.
Renowned for its incredible architecture and rich history, the walled city is entirely walkable and encompasses 400 years of Irish heritage. Home of The Peace Bridge and the iconic Derry Girls mural, the city is the perfect place to soak up some history, whilst exploring the vibrant modern landscape.
Derry / Londonderry is the perfect spot for foodies, with a cutting edge culinary scene and never-ending food options.
If you want to travel a bit out of the city, you can visit the coastal landscapes and explore the beaches and rivers along the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway coastal route. You can also paddleboard along the River Foyle.
For more information, go to visitderry.com Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Portrush
Portrush, historically Port Rois, is an old Irish town situated on the Causeway coastal route. The town is a family favourite for its incredible blue flag beaches and the largest amusement park in Northern Ireland, the nostalgic Barry’s Amusements park, now known as Curry’s Fun Park.
Portrush is a fantastic spot for golfers, home to the Royal Portrush Golf Club and the world-renowned Open Championship.
Visit the nearby historic Dunluce Castle or stay within the town and explore the various arcades, restaurants, cafes, shops and activities across the main street.
For more information, go to visitportrush.co.uk Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Newry
As one of Northern Ireland’s newest established cities, Newry plays host to a contemporary lifestyle and modern scene, whilst retaining key parts of its important heritage. It is an incredible spot to shop til you drop, with The Quays and The Buttercrane shopping centres situated within the city. If you’re looking for a trip closer to nature and can travel out of the city, Slieve Gullion is a fantastic spot for those visiting Newry to take in the scenic landscape and Mourne Mountains.
For more information, go to ireland.com Photo: DiscoverNI