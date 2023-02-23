Northern Ireland is home to a mixture of bustling urban areas and quiet, quaint towns, with many of the country’s best hidden gems found out in the countryside.
Whether you’re looking to head out for the day or are planning an extended retreat, there are plenty of great places to explore.
Wherever you go in Northern Ireland you’re likely to find picturesque towns and villages nearby that you’ve yet to uncover.
Here’s our guide to some of the best rural spots that each have their own character.
1. Rostrevor, County Down
Situated on the coast of Carlingford Lough, Rostrevor is a village and townland that lies at the foot of Slieve Martin, offering a variety of attractions to visit whilst you’re there.
In Kilbroney Park there is a magical CS Lewis Narnia Trail that showcases the most fantastical scenes from all of the author’s famous books, without needing to travel through a wardrobe.
For an equally as amazing experience, a walk through the Fairy Glen will provide you with a scenic setting along the riverbank and has been praised as both a great solo and family activity.
Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Castlederg, County Tyrone
Castlederg is a charming town on the Donegal border with a ruined castle and two ancient tombs amongst the list of intriguing factors drawing visitors in.
The castle dates back to the 15th Century, with its ruins still to be seen, mere minutes away from the River Derg, a perfect stop on a relaxing walk around the town.
The centre features a host of independent businesses, ranging from charismatic corner shops to intimate, authentic Irish pubs and restaurants.
As an added bonus, stop off for what is claimed to be the world’s best cheesy chip in The Forge Express.
Photo: discoverNI
3. Gortin, County Tyrone
Another rural town in Tyrone, Gortin is 10 miles north of Omagh in the valley of the Owenkillew river, overlooked by the Sperrins.
Having recently been redeveloped, the main interest in the small town is Gortin Glen Forest Park, a family-friendly outdoor facility which features a destination play park and café as well as a trim trail, mountain bike trails, walking trail and horse trail. If you’re looking for a group adventure to tackle whilst in Gortin, the Gortin Outdoor Activity Centre, featuring events such as archery combat, wall climbing, bush craft and blindfolded night line.
Photo: discoverNI
4. Tandragee, County Armagh
Tandragee is a village in County Armagh, built on a hillside overlooking the Cusher River, in the civil parish of Ballymore and the historic barony of Orior Lower.
Overlooking the village is Tandragee Castle, a feature built in 1837 by The 6th Duke of Manchester as the family's Irish home. Today, the castle houses offices for the Tayto potato crisp factory, as well as the iconic Northern Ireland attraction that is a tour of the Tayto grounds.
Photo: discoverNI