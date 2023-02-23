2 . Castlederg, County Tyrone

Castlederg is a charming town on the Donegal border with a ruined castle and two ancient tombs amongst the list of intriguing factors drawing visitors in. The castle dates back to the 15th Century, with its ruins still to be seen, mere minutes away from the River Derg, a perfect stop on a relaxing walk around the town. The centre features a host of independent businesses, ranging from charismatic corner shops to intimate, authentic Irish pubs and restaurants. As an added bonus, stop off for what is claimed to be the world’s best cheesy chip in The Forge Express.

Photo: discoverNI