9 scenic river walks to help you enjoy some tranquil moments across Co Tyrone

2 . Sawel and Dart Mountain Loop

This circular walk will take you across two of the ten Sperrin summits, including the largest mountain in the range, Sawel, which reaches a height of 2,224ft at its peak. If you suffer from vertigo and don’t fancy trekking that high, fear not as this 17km trail leads you on a well-defined path that follows alongside the Glenerin Burn river, ensuring that you’re never too far from sea level. Photo: DiscoverNI