9 scenic river walks to help you enjoy some tranquil moments across Co Tyrone

Boasting the country’s biggest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Co Tyrone is brimming with brilliant locations to experience right on your doorstep.
Whether you’re wanting a weekend walk around the local scenery or need to step out for some fresh air in your stunning surroundings after a long day of working from home, opt for a water-side wander for an added dose of tranquillity.
Check out these nine serene river walks across Tyrone to help you meet your step goal for the day in scenic surroundings:
1. Sloughan Glen
A true greenery paradise, Sloughan Glen is Drumquin’s prime walking trail spot and the water features on site are one of the main attractions. Proudly home to one of ten waterfalls in Northern Ireland, and being Tyrone’s only waterfall, Sloughan Glen’s winding paths take you along the river before offering the natural wonder as an end result. Photo: unsplash
2. Sawel and Dart Mountain Loop
This circular walk will take you across two of the ten Sperrin summits, including the largest mountain in the range, Sawel, which reaches a height of 2,224ft at its peak. If you suffer from vertigo and don’t fancy trekking that high, fear not as this 17km trail leads you on a well-defined path that follows alongside the Glenerin Burn river, ensuring that you’re never too far from sea level. Photo: DiscoverNI
3. An Creagán
Spanning just under six kilometres, An Creagán is a looped walk around the delightful forest space and river that runs through the central point between Omagh and Cookstown. Take the trail at your own pace and leisurely dander past the natural environment or speed walk and get your steps up as fast as possible. Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Blessingbourne Woodland Walk
Blessingbourne Woodland Walk travels through the farmyard and vast open woods before finishing up at Lough Fadda, a breathtaking body of water. The private site provides access to otherwise-inaccessible spots, with this waymarked trail being just one of many features to explore whilst you’re at the premises. Photo: DiscoverNI
