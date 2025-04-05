4 . Castle Espie Wetland Centre, County Down

A haven for wildlife, nestled on the shores of the scenic Strangford Lough, you will find this stunning reserve that provides the perfect home for the wildlife that live there. Walk through the wetlands or woodlands, taking your time to pause and absorb your surroundings whilst keeping on the lookout for the appearance of brent geese, widgeon, willow warblers, terns and the regular fluttering of dragonflies. The rise and fall of the lough’s water levels turns the area into a tidal spot which attracts more wildlife and increases your chances of experiencing the special highlights the reserve has to offer, so plan your visit to make the most out of what can be seen. For more information, go to wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/castle-espie/experience/discover-wildlife Photo: Discover NI