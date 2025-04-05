A need to connect to mother nature is present in all of us and the sooner we take advantage of her in all her glory, the better we will be for it.
Whatever your reason, watching wildlife can be good for you in so many ways, especially if you have an abundance of what the natural world has to offer in your local areas.
Here are 9 destinations across Northern Ireland where you can go to watch or be near wildlife without needing to travel too far:
1. World of Owls, County Antrim
Voted Best Small Visitor Attraction Northern Ireland, County Antrim’s World of Owls brings people of all ages and from different parts of the community together through their aim of educating the world on how we can protect the owls to ensure their survival. Set in a beautiful location within the Randalstown Forest, conservation is a primary objective for the team there, which never fails to make an impact on those who visit. With its range of onsite facilities, you can set aside a full day or half a day and either way you’ll enjoy every moment of your time spent with these beautiful birds, one of nature’s most wonderful creatures. For more information, go to worldofowls.com Photo: Discover NI
2. Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim
The Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast is teeming with wildlife and is considered one of the best places in Northern Ireland to visit, least of all because of its rugged coastline providing a great variety of species in their natural habitat set amongst some stunning scenery. Home to a diverse range of wildlife, you can expect to see many different bird species such as fulmars, kittiwakes, guillemots, razorbills, and puffins. Spot seals, dolphins and even sharks basking close by in this unique experience around a remarkably impressive coastline. For more information, go to daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/giants-causeway-national-nature-reserve Photo: Pixabay
3. Murlough National Nature Reserve, County Down
Often described as a wildlife watcher’s dream, Murlough National Nature Reserve boasts a vast diversity of flora and fauna in close proximity to the long, sandy beach, making it a perfect beauty spot for a refreshing walk overlooked by the iconic Mourne Mountains. As you might expect, the wildlife in the nature reserve is breathtaking, home to rabbits who have populated the area since the 12th century, all of whom play a vital role in preserving the fragile 6,000 year-old dune structure that you’ll also find there. With 23 species of butterflies, over 250 types of beetle and the pygmy shrew, also known as the smallest mammal in Britain, this incredible place is certainly worth a visit. For more information, go to countryfile.com/go-outdoors/walks/murlough-national-nature-reserve-county-down-northern-ireland Photo: Discover NI
4. Castle Espie Wetland Centre, County Down
A haven for wildlife, nestled on the shores of the scenic Strangford Lough, you will find this stunning reserve that provides the perfect home for the wildlife that live there. Walk through the wetlands or woodlands, taking your time to pause and absorb your surroundings whilst keeping on the lookout for the appearance of brent geese, widgeon, willow warblers, terns and the regular fluttering of dragonflies. The rise and fall of the lough’s water levels turns the area into a tidal spot which attracts more wildlife and increases your chances of experiencing the special highlights the reserve has to offer, so plan your visit to make the most out of what can be seen. For more information, go to wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/castle-espie/experience/discover-wildlife Photo: Discover NI
