9 things to do and see at Comic Con NI at Lisburn’s Eikon Centre this September

1 . Cosplay Masquerade

If you’re thinking of going all-out with your outfit at Comic Con NI, you may also be interested in taking part in the Cosplay Masquerade. Taking place on both days, this competition is all about flaunting your look, regardless of whether it’s homemade or store-bought, promoting fun on stage for everyone to enjoy. As long as you can grace the Eikon stage safely, anyone who decides to dress up on the day is welcome to sign up, just make sure you head to the Cosplay Station in advance to secure your participation. There are certain restrictions, including unattached props not being allowed, so have a look through the banned item list and guidelines beforehand to check that your ‘fit fits the criteria. For handmade costumes, both events can be entered into. For more information, go to comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/cosplay-competition Photo: Unsplash