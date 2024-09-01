9 things to do and see at Comic Con NI at Lisburn’s Eikon Centre this September
By Maisie Laughton
Published 1st Sep 2024, 12:52 BST
Hosted by Monopoly Events, one of the UK’s biggest organisers for cult classic occasions, this year’s Comic Con NI will take place at Lisburn’s Eikon Centre on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday 8 .
The two-day event will see a plethora of celebrities from your favourite TV shows and movies in attendance, plus iconic sets, dazzling costumes and much more put on display for everyone to see.
Whether you’re a lover of all things comics, have a penchant for a particular fandom or just want to immerse yourself in the experience, there is plenty to enjoy during the action-packed weekend.
Here are nine excellent opportunities that you can avail of during Comic Con NI:
1. Cosplay Masquerade
If you’re thinking of going all-out with your outfit at Comic Con NI, you may also be interested in taking part in the Cosplay Masquerade. Taking place on both days, this competition is all about flaunting your look, regardless of whether it’s homemade or store-bought, promoting fun on stage for everyone to enjoy. As long as you can grace the Eikon stage safely, anyone who decides to dress up on the day is welcome to sign up, just make sure you head to the Cosplay Station in advance to secure your participation. There are certain restrictions, including unattached props not being allowed, so have a look through the banned item list and guidelines beforehand to check that your ‘fit fits the criteria. For handmade costumes, both events can be entered into. For more information, go to comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/cosplay-competition Photo: Unsplash
2. Cosplay Championship
Similar to the Masquerade, the Cosplay Championship is a stylish show of the best outfits at the event, however this one is specifically tailored to designers who have curated a special costume for Comic Con. Open to participants on Saturday, September 7 only, anyone who has created 75% or more of their cosplay is welcome to enter as long as they’re aged 14+. If you want double the opportunity to show off your skills, entrants that meet the Championship criteria are also eligible to enter the Masquerade competition, so soak up the stardom before there’s another year-long wait for its return. For more information, go to comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/cosplay-competition Photo: Unsplash
3. Autographs
Alongside the memories you make by simply being in the Eikon Centre, you could be taking home a signature from any one of the stars appearing From famed actors such as Doctor Who’s Billie Piper and everyone’s favourite father in Harry Potter, Mark Williams, to WWE performers Mick Foley and Trish Stratus, there really is someone for all attendees to be excited about. Be sure to check out the full appearance list to see if your favourite celebs will be in attendance. Each celeb sets their own autograph prices and many require pre-booking, but it’s up to you what item they autograph, meaning you can bring along photos, their characters’ funko pops and anything else you can think of, so get creative and make a unique piece to display for years to come. For the full guest list and prices, go to comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/guests Photo: Unsplash
4. Photos
If you’d rather be in the forefront of your take-home memento, photos with guests ensure the limelight is split evenly between you and the guest of your choosing. Strike a pose, dress up as a character, pull a face and make your frame-worthy pic an iconic one. Alternatively, don your best smile and save the photo as a heartwarming one to look back on in years to come, including during those nostalgic times when you just want to watch a comfort show and reminisce on chatting to one of the stars on the screen. For the full guest list and prices, go to comicconnorthernireland.co.uk/guests Photo: Pexels
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.