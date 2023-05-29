9 things to do for a memorable Father's Day this year in Northern Ireland

Finding presents year on year can be a tricky task, so this year consider giving your dad an experience rather than a tangible gift.

Plan a memorable day for your dad this Father's Day.

From unique activities to educational classes, there is something that every father, grandfather or guardian is guaranteed to like.

Whether you want to take him out for the day or fancy buying tickets for him and a friend, these experiences promise to be unforgettable.

Take a look at some exciting things to do across Northern Ireland you can take your dad to this Father’s Day – Sunday, June 18.

If your dad is a big fan of football, give him the experience of a lifetime with an Irish FA tour around Windsor Park. Every attendee is guaranteed to leave with a new-found appreciation and pride for the country’s contribution to sport, as well as the memories of walking around the iconic stadium. For more information, go to irishfa.com/irish-fa-tours

Whitehead Railways are hosting a special Father’s Day Event on June 18 where you and your dad can ride on Train 3BG, also known as Guinness 3BG. Not only will you experience first-hand what the locomotive is like, but you will also gain access to the museum and can visit the station cafe. For more information, go to steamtrainsireland.com/steam-whitehead

For an alternative present idea, gift your dad an hour-long session where you can both throw axes and learn about the fastest-growing urban sport. Whether you want to recognise your Viking heritage or fancy trying something completely bizarre, axe throwing promises to be fun for everyone involved. For more information, go to blackaxethrowing.com

Perfect for golf-loving fathers, Colin Glen Golf and Driving Range enables you to swing to your heart’s content for a full hour of fun. The simulation technology is sure to immerse you in the experience, offering over 100 virtual choices to choose from, including local delights such as Royal County Down. For more information, go to colinglen.org/trackman-driving-range

Hot Milk Forge specialise in both blacksmithing and bladesmithing, offering courses for interested beginners and experienced crafters. Uncover the techniques and traditional skills surrounding the two methods as you weld over a fire to create your own handmade product. For more information, go to artistblacksmithschool.com/book-a-course-in-blackmithing

Bushcraft will teach your dad all the essential skills he could possibly need to survive and last out in the wild. The sessions will cover a variety of hands-on tasks that will see you learn how to light a fire, how to make Irish soda bread and much more. For more information, go to causewayadventures.co.uk/bushcraft

Cooking classes are a great way to add a bit of fun to your day whilst also walking away with fantastic tips that you can use at home. Jenny Bristow, one of Ireland’s most celebrated food ambassadors, is hosting a special Father’s Day cookery event which features a celebration lunch and seasonal recipes to use in the kitchen and on a barbecue. For more information, go to jennybristow.com/cookery-school

Strangford Lough Activity Centre are hosting a unique Father’s Day Family Canoe Bushcraft on June 18 where you can learn and enjoy everything about Canoe Bushcraft. You’ll be provided with all the required equipment before traveliung to a forest by canoe, making this a wildlife extravaganza you won’t want to miss. For more information, go to visitardsandnorthdown.com/fathers-day-family-canoe-bushcraft