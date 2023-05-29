9 things to do for a memorable Father's Day this year in Northern Ireland
Finding presents year on year can be a tricky task, so this year consider giving your dad an experience rather than a tangible gift.
By Maisie Laughton
Published 29th May 2023, 16:55 BST
From unique activities to educational classes, there is something that every father, grandfather or guardian is guaranteed to like.
Whether you want to take him out for the day or fancy buying tickets for him and a friend, these experiences promise to be unforgettable.
Take a look at some exciting things to do across Northern Ireland you can take your dad to this Father’s Day – Sunday, June 18.