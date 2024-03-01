3 . The Wizard of Oz - March 7 - 9

Fresh from the 'flying' success of their production of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, which saw the first amateur production with a fully flying car, Lurgan-based Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre is staging The Wizard of Oz at the Marketplace Theatre in Armagh from March 7-9. Join Dorothy (Sarah Massey/Zoë Managh), a Kansas farm girl, and her beloved dog, Toto (Pip), as they are transported to the magical Land of Oz, where they meet an unforgettable trio of companions - a Scarecrow (Nathan Walker/Patrick McMahon) in search of a brain, a Tin Man (Kirsty Armstrong/Mia Percival) yearning for a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Jordon Ewart/Joanne Gillespie) seeking courage. Embark on this thrilling quest alongside Dorothy and her friends as they journey to find the enigmatic Wizard (Alex Morrow/Peter McCormack), confront the Wicked Witch of the West (Emma Whitla/Becky McKnight), and follow the whimsical instructions from Glinda the Good Witch of the North (Bethany Young/Molly Rogers), as she tries to help Dorothy find her way back home to Kansas. This cast showcases some of the best local talent from both adults and kids (as well as Border Terrier, Pip) so you can be guaranteed an exhilarating journey down the yellow brick road that will captivate audiences of all ages, transporting you to a world where dreams really do come true. Tckets are available online from the Marketplace Theatre. Photo: Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre