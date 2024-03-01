9 things to do in the Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon areas in March
Whether you want to enjoy a memorable night out, learn a new skill, take part in a sporting challenge, help others or just get out and about, there’s a host of great events lined up for the days and weeks ahead in the Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon areas.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Here are some dates you might want to put in your calendar.
1. Big Spring Clean - from March 1 to April 30
Schools, sports clubs, community and church groups, as well as family and friends are invited to aim with their litter pickers and don their hi-vis jackets for the annual Big Spring Clean campaign which runs to April 30. Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council is once again offering support to the hugely successful initiative which is run by Live Here Love Here and is encouraging more local groups and individuals to sign up and help tackle the rubbish which blights our roadsides, parks and green spaces. The council will provide litter pickers, gloves, bags and hi-vis vests. Waste collected on the day can be disposed of in household bins or clean-up organisers can arrange collection of the waste in advance of the event by calling their local council depot. If you would like to become involved with a clean-up, please contact Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on 0300 0300 900 or email [email protected] for further information. Photo: ABC Borough Council
2. Lurgan Park Fun Run - Sunday, March 3
The organisers of the annual Lurgan Park charity fun run for Southern Area Hospice Services are hoping this year’s event will be the biggest ever – for a very good reason.The popular event – involving 5K and 10K runs – will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024 and has now raised more than £66,000 over the years for this very worthy cause.This year’s event will take place on Sunday, March 3, starting at 11am and marks an extended partnership with leading sportswear company McKeever Sports. This year’s entry fee is £20 for adults and £10 for under 16s. Each participant gets a running number, bespoke medal, hat and goody bag. Sponsor cards are also available from the Hospice. To register, go to eventbrite online and search for Lurgan Park Fun Run. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. The Wizard of Oz - March 7 - 9
Fresh from the 'flying' success of their production of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, which saw the first amateur production with a fully flying car, Lurgan-based Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre is staging The Wizard of Oz at the Marketplace Theatre in Armagh from March 7-9. Join Dorothy (Sarah Massey/Zoë Managh), a Kansas farm girl, and her beloved dog, Toto (Pip), as they are transported to the magical Land of Oz, where they meet an unforgettable trio of companions - a Scarecrow (Nathan Walker/Patrick McMahon) in search of a brain, a Tin Man (Kirsty Armstrong/Mia Percival) yearning for a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Jordon Ewart/Joanne Gillespie) seeking courage. Embark on this thrilling quest alongside Dorothy and her friends as they journey to find the enigmatic Wizard (Alex Morrow/Peter McCormack), confront the Wicked Witch of the West (Emma Whitla/Becky McKnight), and follow the whimsical instructions from Glinda the Good Witch of the North (Bethany Young/Molly Rogers), as she tries to help Dorothy find her way back home to Kansas. This cast showcases some of the best local talent from both adults and kids (as well as Border Terrier, Pip) so you can be guaranteed an exhilarating journey down the yellow brick road that will captivate audiences of all ages, transporting you to a world where dreams really do come true. Tckets are available online from the Marketplace Theatre. Photo: Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre
4. Big Country Night - Saturday, March 9
Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club is once again hosting its Big Country Night in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. Starting at 8pm sharp, this promises to be a great night for country music fans, with a line-up of fabulous country singers including Curtis Magee, Box Car Brian, Bonnie Stewart, Tracey Grant, Wee Tom and Katie McParland. There will also be lots of big raffle prizes up for grabs. Tickets cost £10 from John 0773 3417540. Photo: Tony Hendron