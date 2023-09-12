With World Tourism Day just around the corner on September 27, it's the ideal moment to set your sights on new horizons.
While the well-trodden paths of famous tourist hotspots might beckon, why not turn your attention to the treasures nestled right within your own backyard?
County Tyrone boasts a collection of captivating tourist spots that are waiting to be discovered. From rich historical sites to sprawling natural landscapes, there's something to delight every traveler's heart.
Leave the ordinary behind and take off on a memorable journey with the help of our guide to nine great tourist spots the county has to offer.
1. Ulster American Folk Park - Mellon Rd, Omagh
The Ulster American Folk Park is definitely one of the more well-known destinations on this list so if you haven’t visited you better get to it. The Folk Park tells the story of our brave ancestors who journeyed out into the Atlantic in hopes of a better life in the 18th and 19th centuries. Walk around the park and get a glimpse at their lives, where they worked, and how they lived. There are various exhibitions on for you to see as well as the nearby Gortin Glen Forest Park. For more information about the Ulster American Folk Park go to https://www.ulsteramericanfolkpark.org/ Photo: Ulster American Folk Park via in your pocket website
2. Sperrin Mountains
Directly in the middle of the Sperrin Area of Outstanding Beauty are the Sperrin Mountains. For the sporty types, the Sperrin Mountains offer a peaceful yet challenging day out. No matter the weather, sunny or snowy, the Sperrin Mountains are a beautiful place to be and perfect for beginner mountaineers. Take a walk up to the Carntogher summit and afterwards take a photograph with the Cranagh Giants. For more information go to https://discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/outdoors-nature-and-wildlife/sperrins Photo: Discover NI
3. OM Dark Sky Park And Observatory - 155 Davagh Rd, Omagh
Not too far from the Sperrin Mountains is the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory. It is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. This Dark Sky Park is located at the edge of the Sperrin Area of Natural Beauty in the Davagh Forest, far from the effects of light pollution. Take this unique opportunity and view the night sky like you’ve never seen it before. And if you have time, visit the nearby Beaghmore Stone Circles, which show the ancient rituals that took place by our ancestors as they began to understand astronomy.
For more information about the OM Dark Sky Park go to https://omdarksky.com/ Photo: OM Dark Sky Park And Observatory
4. The Argory - 144 Derrycaw Rd, Dungannon
If you’re looking for a historical trip, visit The Argory, a neoclassical mansion built for the McGeough family. Step into the unchanged house to understand life in the 19th Century. Be sure to also explore the rose garden, the estate, and the play area, eat in the courtyard cafe, and shop in the second hand bookshop. To plan out your day in The Argory go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/northern-ireland/the-argory Photo: Discover NI