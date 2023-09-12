1 . Ulster American Folk Park - Mellon Rd, Omagh

The Ulster American Folk Park is definitely one of the more well-known destinations on this list so if you haven’t visited you better get to it. The Folk Park tells the story of our brave ancestors who journeyed out into the Atlantic in hopes of a better life in the 18th and 19th centuries. Walk around the park and get a glimpse at their lives, where they worked, and how they lived. There are various exhibitions on for you to see as well as the nearby Gortin Glen Forest Park. For more information about the Ulster American Folk Park go to https://www.ulsteramericanfolkpark.org/ Photo: Ulster American Folk Park via in your pocket website