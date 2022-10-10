1. Sunrise SUP & Island Yoga Experience

Learn the basics of stand up paddle boarding (SUP), then coast across to a remote island for a chance to reconnect with the world. Some swear that starting your day with a sun salutation will leave you more energised than the strongest cup of espresso you can imagine; this is all the proof of this you need. Feel your body and mind become as still as the gentle waters below, as the stresses of everyday life float away. Don’t worry if you’ve never tried this before - you’ll be shown the basics of SUP before setting off. As the waves and sounds of nature guide you, you might catch the dawn chorus or see the cheeky bob of a local seal. Let the serenity of the moment wash over you. After stretching out any tensions, you'll enjoy a locally sourced light breakfast before returning to shore.

Photo: Contributed