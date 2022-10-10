Off the beaten track, away from the main hubs of Bangor and Newtownards, walks, water sports and coastal drives will allow you to better appreciate an area of distinctive beauty, all within easy reach from Belfast.
There is plenty of fun to be had in the countryside aside from the city fixtures, with activities held all throughout the stunning scenery, from the coastline to the woodlands.
1. Sunrise SUP & Island Yoga Experience
Learn the basics of stand up paddle boarding (SUP), then coast across to a remote island for a chance to reconnect with the world. Some swear that starting your day with a sun salutation will leave you more energised than the strongest cup of espresso you can imagine; this is all the proof of this you need. Feel your body and mind become as still as the gentle waters below, as the stresses of everyday life float away. Don’t worry if you’ve never tried this before - you’ll be shown the basics of SUP before setting off. As the waves and sounds of nature guide you, you might catch the dawn chorus or see the cheeky bob of a local seal. Let the serenity of the moment wash over you. After stretching out any tensions, you'll enjoy a locally sourced light breakfast before returning to shore.
Photo: Contributed
2. Sustainable Journeys Ireland
Slow down and connect with the heritage and culture of this ancient coastal area for a memorable experience. You will journey to areas off the beaten track to places which most tourists never see and spend time in places where there are few people. The walks and tours are designed for people who enjoy a good story and enjoy learning about the landscape and heritage. Strolls are suitable for all, with the walks being held at a relaxed pace over flat terrain, or alternatively, you can travel around by mini-coach. Group sizes are small so you can be sure of personal attention.
Photo: Contributed
3. You Rang My Lady
If you’ve become infatuated with the lace-and-petticoat melodrama of Downton Abbey, you’ll relish the opportunity to be one of the first to explore the extensive basement and servants quarters, under Ballywalter Park, Mansion House, built in 1730. Immerse yourself in a treasure trove of stories, told by the current Lady of the House, from the first owner George Matthews to the Mulholland family who live there today. An experience not to be missed.
Photo: Contributed
4. SUP-Nic
In collaboration with Guillemot Kitchen Café and Deli, SUP Hub have put together a truly unique dining experience: a picnic of delicious treats to be enjoyed while paddleboarding! Their expert guides will be at hand to show you the ropes of paddleboarding, and point out areas of interest along the beautiful coastline.
It’s all sustainable too – in accordance with SUP’s ‘No Plastics at Sea’ policy to ensure the waters remain crystal clear and enjoyed by all. As you paddle ashore, you can also join in SUP’s ‘Two-minute Beach Clean’ policy, picking up any rubbish you come across for your good deed for the day. Feel free to stop into the Guillemot Kitchen Café and Deli on your way back and support local food producers whilst bagging yourself some delicious grub at the same time.
Photo: Contributed