Now that summer is upon us and the kids don’t have school to disappear to, the task of finding ways to keep them occupied falls on parents and grandparents.
If you want to have fun together and make great memories, why not check out some of the great activities that you can all enjoy as a family right across Northern Ireland/
With something for every age group (adults included), there’s lots of great summer options to choose from to ensure you spend some quality time with your little ones.
We’ve put together a list of some of the best workshops the whole family can enjoy this summer.
1. Family Fun at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium
The Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is running a packed schedule of fantastic family activities, blending fun with education in a way that won’t make the kids wish they were at school instead.
Their events include the Bricks 4 Kidz Workshop which lets your children’s imagination run wild as they build cosmic wonders from Lego and the Jurassic Ark Encounters show for some up-close reptile experiences.
For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/family-fun-at-armagh-observatory Photo: Discover NI
2. Family Yoga
If you’re after a mindful day out that the whole family can benefit from, look no further than Family Yoga, an entertaining session that all ages can benefit from.
You can join your child in learning calming breathing techniques, easy poses and how to achieve the ultimate relaxation before finishing off with an enjoyable art activity to conclude the unique workshop.
For more information, go to crescentarts.org/swift-adventure-yoga Photo: Family Yoga
3. Let’s Craft NI Workshops
Let’s Craft NI are known for hosting a range of different artsy classes, including online sessions that can be accessed by Zoom for distanced fun for the whole household.
Their choices include Fun with Rock Painting, Using Watercolour Pencils Workshop and many more, so pick the one you and your little one will enjoy most and see if it’s set to be your new favourite hobby.
For more information, go to letscraftni.com/online-group-craft-classes Photo: Unsplash
4. Cartooning Camp Omagh
Send your child to an interesting three-day Cartooning Camp in Omagh to help them learn the art of the unique drawing style.
Running from Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3, there is even a family bundle that you can avail of, so send all the kids away at a discounted price and let them have some sibling bonding time.
For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/cartooning-camp-summer-scheme-omagh Photo: Unsplash