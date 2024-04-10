A day of bargains and banter at the Ballance House car boot sale
This popular venue 10 mins from Lisburn has drawn an amazing array of vendors, ranging from those decluttering family homes to some of the best artisan craft makers in the country.
This charity event for the Ulster New Zealand Trust opens on Saturday, from 10.30am to 2.30pm with free, on site, supervised parking.
The usual second-hand book stall of some fame comes with smiles and banter and will have an impressive selection of books on offer.
Most folks love entering a draw and the Ballance super hamper to be won really is extra special having been supported by Lisburn City retailers.
As ever at a Ballance House event the Tea Barn, staffed by UNZT volunteers, offers an array of fresh healthy food in recently upscaled premises.
And to complete a family outing take time to tour the museum covering those long links between NZ and NI.