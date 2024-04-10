Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This popular venue 10 mins from Lisburn has drawn an amazing array of vendors, ranging from those decluttering family homes to some of the best artisan craft makers in the country.

This charity event for the Ulster New Zealand Trust opens on Saturday, from 10.30am to 2.30pm with free, on site, supervised parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The usual second-hand book stall of some fame comes with smiles and banter and will have an impressive selection of books on offer.

Most Popular

The very special spring into gardening hamper sponsored by Lisburn retailers can be won at The Ballance House car boot sale on Saturday April 13. Pic credit: Ballance House

Most folks love entering a draw and the Ballance super hamper to be won really is extra special having been supported by Lisburn City retailers.

As ever at a Ballance House event the Tea Barn, staffed by UNZT volunteers, offers an array of fresh healthy food in recently upscaled premises.