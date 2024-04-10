A day of bargains and banter at the Ballance House car boot sale

There will be plenty of bargains on offer at the Ballance House car boot sale on Saturday April 13.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This popular venue 10 mins from Lisburn has drawn an amazing array of vendors, ranging from those decluttering family homes to some of the best artisan craft makers in the country.

This charity event for the Ulster New Zealand Trust opens on Saturday, from 10.30am to 2.30pm with free, on site, supervised parking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The usual second-hand book stall of some fame comes with smiles and banter and will have an impressive selection of books on offer.

Most Popular
    The very special spring into gardening hamper sponsored by Lisburn retailers can be won at The Ballance House car boot sale on Saturday April 13. Pic credit: Ballance HouseThe very special spring into gardening hamper sponsored by Lisburn retailers can be won at The Ballance House car boot sale on Saturday April 13. Pic credit: Ballance House
    The very special spring into gardening hamper sponsored by Lisburn retailers can be won at The Ballance House car boot sale on Saturday April 13. Pic credit: Ballance House
    Read More
    Lisburn District of the Orange Order has unveiled a board detailing Past Masters

    Most folks love entering a draw and the Ballance super hamper to be won really is extra special having been supported by Lisburn City retailers.

    As ever at a Ballance House event the Tea Barn, staffed by UNZT volunteers, offers an array of fresh healthy food in recently upscaled premises.

    And to complete a family outing take time to tour the museum covering those long links between NZ and NI.

    Related topics:LisburnUlster