Flowerfield Arts Centre is embracing the festive season with a day of fun, creativity, and community on Saturday, December 7.

From family-friendly activities to creative workshops and live music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy alongside the popular Christmas Craft Market.

There will be a screening of festive family favourite, The Muppet Christmas Carol in the morning, and in the afternoon the talented Roeside Stompers, will bring a lively seasonal soundtrack to your shopping.

Children can get crafty with an afternoon drop-in workshop, led by fantastic local artist Linda Mulholland, where they’ll create unique Christmas cards to take home.

Local makers Fiona Shannon (Fiona Shannon Ceramics), and Patricia Millar (Patricia Millar Ceramics), pictured with Catriona Brogan, Flowerfield Customer Service Agent, welcoming Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan to the Christmas Craft Market in Flowerfield Arts Centre. CREDIT CCGBC

For adults, there’s the opportunity to take part in one of three creative workshops led by a trio of talented creatives, including crafting a Tiffany glass Christmas angel with Eleanor-Jane McCartney, designing a winter wonderland-inspired table centre with Fiona Shannon or needle-felting a charming Santa Claus with Carolyn Faith.

Booking in advance is required for the adult workshops, as spaces are limited don’t miss out on these fantastic events.

The much-loved Christmas Craft Market returns for 2024, where you are able to browse and purchase the work of 40 exceptional local makers. From jewellery and homewares to art, home fragrances, and more, the market is filled with unique, handmade gifts perfect for the season.

Every purchase supports Northern Ireland’s talented artisan community. So, whether you’re shopping for thoughtful gifts, enjoying creative activities with the family, or simply soaking up the festive atmosphere, Flowerfield Arts Centre is the perfect place to celebrate the season throughout November and December.

Go to www.flowerfield.org.uk for full details.