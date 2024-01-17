A night with illusionist Rodd Hogg to raise funds for Ballymoney Utd youth trip to Barcelona
Ballymoney United Youth Academy 2013s are holding a fundraising night with illusionist and magician Rodd Hogg.
The Academy has organised the event to raise funds to attend the Barcelona Cup in October. The Night with Rodd Hogg will take place in Ballybrakes Bowling Stadium, Ballybrakes Business Park, Ballymoney, on Saturday, March 2 at 8pm. There will also be a DJ from 8pm until late along with a raffle.
Tickets priced at £15 are available by contacting either 07907579863 or 07756400748.