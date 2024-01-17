Register
BREAKING

A night with illusionist Rodd Hogg to raise funds for Ballymoney Utd youth trip to Barcelona

Ballymoney United Youth Academy 2013s are holding a fundraising night with illusionist and magician Rodd Hogg.
By Una Culkin
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
Ballymoney United Youth Academy 2013s have organised a fundraising Night with Rodd Hogg. Credit BUFCBallymoney United Youth Academy 2013s have organised a fundraising Night with Rodd Hogg. Credit BUFC
Ballymoney United Youth Academy 2013s have organised a fundraising Night with Rodd Hogg. Credit BUFC

The Academy has organised the event to raise funds to attend the Barcelona Cup in October. The Night with Rodd Hogg will take place in Ballybrakes Bowling Stadium, Ballybrakes Business Park, Ballymoney, on Saturday, March 2 at 8pm. There will also be a DJ from 8pm until late along with a raffle.

Tickets priced at £15 are available by contacting either 07907579863 or 07756400748.

Related topics:Tickets