A ‘ticket to ride’ from Belfast to Liverpool with Stena Line

A beautiful city with a rich history, there is no shortage of incredible experiences to be had in Liverpool.

Thanks to Stena Line, enjoying a short break in the home of The Beatles, The Royal Albert Dock, Anfield, The Cavern Club and Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium has never been easier.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a fantastic shopping experience at Liverpool One, embrace a festival on Hope Street, or surround yourself with an intricate blend of culture, history and vibrant city life, there is no shortage of unforgettable experiences to be had.

The Swedish-owned ferry company is inviting customers to load up their cars, or travel by foot and simply start exploring.

Crossing the Irish Sea during the day, passengers on the Belfast to Liverpool route can relax, unwind and enjoy the unrivalled space and Scandinavian inspired style of the Stena Edda or Stena Embla.

Your holiday starts the second you set foot onboard and those seeking instant relaxation are invited to enjoy a drink and be wowed by the views from the Sky Bar, take in the calm of the Hygge Lounge or upgrade and experience even more luxury in the Stena Plus Lounge

Kids will love the Happy World play area, games zones, movie lounges and play areas for the young ones. Even your furry friend can relax in a pet-friendly cabin.

So what are you waiting for? All that’s left to do is to plan how to make the most of your time in the city of the Liver bird. Helpfully, Stena Line has compiled a list of family-friendly adventures you can enjoy in Liverpool this summer.

Visit the Royal Liver Building

Did you know the Royal Liver Building’s clock faces are bigger than those found on Big Ben and the biggest in the UK? This building is one of Liverpool’s most recognisable landmarks and visitors should make sure to check out the Royal Liver Building 360 tour. The tour provides an immersive audiovisual show inside the clock tower and spectacular 360-degree views of the Liverpool skyline from the 15th-floor viewing platform.

Find Liverpool Cathedral’s red telephone box

Visit the largest cathedral in Britain which truly needs to be seen from the inside. The awe-inspiring Gothic Revival architecture and dynamic vaulted ceilings will leave you speechless, as will the incredible panoramic views of the city from its tower. While the red telephone box may not be synonymous with Liverpool per se, both it and the cathedral were designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott so keep your eyes peeled for the red telephone box inside the cathedral.

Uncover The Beatles Story

Liverpool is the home of the Fab Four so before you get back home take the magical mystery tour and visit Strawberry Field and The Cavern Club. The Beatles Story is the largest permanent exhibition to the band in the world and offers an immersive experience into the band’s history, making it the perfect place to visit during International Beatle Week which runs from August 20-26.

Tour iconic stadiums

Whether you walk on with hope in your heart or prefer the upbeat flute-filled Z-Cars theme, there’s an unforgettable stadium tour for you in this city. Take a tour of the most modern stadium in Britain, The Hill Dickinson Stadium, the new home of Everton FC. Found on the banks of the River Mersey, this football-first sporting arena is an innovative combination of brick, glass and steel that compliments that architecture of the surrounding dock buildings. Fans of a different persuasion may prefer to tour Anfield, the fabled home of Liverpool FC.

For more information visit