AIR SHOW: what are the dates, how do I get there?

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, The NI International Air Show is one of Northern Ireland’s flagship events and, as well as making a much-anticipated return, this year also marks a change in location.

The event has relocated to a new 3-mile site, extending from Ballyreagh Golf Course to the North West 200 Paddocks area, a midpoint between Portrush and Portstewart, offering panoramic views of the famous Causeway Coast and better viewing points for the action in the sky! The Air Show begins at 11am and concludes at 6pm on both days, with the air display element scheduled for approximately 1pm - 5pm, subject to weather conditions.

Admission is free, with visitors also treated to an array of vintage aircraft, live music, trade stands, a fun zone, artisan food markets, circus skills workshops and arts and crafts stalls. The STEM zone also returns this year, with an even larger presence than previous years. Bringing together a range of local, regional and multinational companies, as well as several education providers, it aims to showcase career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Following a 3-year absence, The NI International Air Show takes flight once again, returning to its coastal home on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September with a headline performance by the world-famous Red Arrows.

Attracting approximately 100,000 visitors in 2019, there are several plans in place to alleviate traffic pressure and disruption in the area across the two days.

Councillor Ivor Wallace, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council says: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome The NI International Air Show back to our skies and cannot wait to host all of the visitors the event traditionally attracts. We would strongly urge those who plan to attend to avail of the Translink train service which has been uplifted to accommodate the expected influx of visitors to the area.

“When you disembark at Portrush Train Station you can simply take a left, loop onto the West Strand Promenade, make your way over Black Hill and you will have reached your destination! This is by far the most hassle-free option and ensures more time soaking up the atmosphere and not navigating the heavy traffic expected in the area.”

For those unable to travel by train, it is strongly recommended that you avail of one of the three Park and Ride options available located at Rugby Avenue, Coleraine, Ulster University, Coleraine and The Warren, Portstewart.

Drop off points will be at Carrick Dhu Caravan Park, the chicane at Juniper Hill Caravan Park and the front of the North West 200 Paddocks area. This service is free of charge and will run from 10am until 7pm across both days.

Visitors who do need to avail of the car parks within Portrush can follow the directional signage and walk a short distance to the shuttle bus pick up point at Beaghville Drive at Church Corner, Metropole. All town centre car parks will operate as normal.

Disabled parking is available at the A2 Coastal Road and can be reserved through the Causeway Coast & Glens Visitor Information team via telephone on 028 7034 4723 or by emailing [email protected] In addition to this there will be two accessible buses picking up at the various car parks throughout Portrush, assisting those with mobility issues.

Road closures for the duration of the Air Show will include the A2 Coast Road between Portrush and Portstewart, Glenvale Crescent, Portstewart Road at the Metropole, Millbank Avenue and Glenmanus Road.