An evening of ministry and praise at Lisburn Christian Workers’ Union Mission Hall

Evangelist John Weir from Belfast will make a return visit to the Hall.
Also taking part will be Lisburn Congregational Church Choir. Keith and Karen Lindsay will sing duets and as will Elizabeth Campbell.
Following the service a buffet supper will be provided for everyone.
There is no charge but a Freewill Offering will be taken for the work of the Mission Hall.
A warm welcome is extended to everyone to attend this special service.
The meeting commences at 7.30pm but community singing will begin beforehand so early arrival is recommended.
The Lisburn C.W.U. is Interdenominational, and all Christians are welcome, and their help will always be greatly appreciated. Christian Workers’ Union Hall, Lisburn, opened in 1936.
Find out more about Lisburn CWU and upcoming services by searching ‘Lisburn CWU Mission HALL’ on Facebook.