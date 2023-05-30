An evening of ministry and praise at Lisburn Christian Workers’ Union Mission Hall

On Saturday (June 3) an evening of Ministry and Praise will be held in Lisburn Christian Workers’ Union Mission Hall in Market Street.

Evangelist John Weir from Belfast will make a return visit to the Hall.

Also taking part will be Lisburn Congregational Church Choir. Keith and Karen Lindsay will sing duets and as will Elizabeth Campbell.

Following the service a buffet supper will be provided for everyone.

There is no charge but a Freewill Offering will be taken for the work of the Mission Hall.

A warm welcome is extended to everyone to attend this special service.

The meeting commences at 7.30pm but community singing will begin beforehand so early arrival is recommended.

Lisburn Congregational Church Choir will be taking part in an evening of praise and ministry at Lisburn CWU

The Lisburn C.W.U. is Interdenominational, and all Christians are welcome, and their help will always be greatly appreciated. Christian Workers’ Union Hall, Lisburn, opened in 1936.