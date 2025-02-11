Andrew Jackson Cottage in Carrickfergus to host talk on Ulster Scots and the American Revolution
‘"What revolting people?" Ulster Scots and the American Revolution’ will be hosted at the Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum on Thursday, February 13 from 7pm-9pm.
The fourth part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s historical talks programme, it will be led by Dr David Hume.
Dr Hume will examine the story of the Revolution and the tales of some of those Ulsterfolk involved on both sides of the argument.
Booking via Eventbrite at https://orlo.uk/UlsterScots_cclg6 is essential as places are limited.
The Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum previously hosted a talk in January, also given by Dr Hume, examining emigrant letters home to Ulster.
Located at Boneybefore in Carrickfergus, the Cottage tells the story of the 7th President of the USA, whose parents emigrated to America from the town in 1765.