A talk on the role of people from Ulster in the American Revolution is to take place in Carrickfergus.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘"What revolting people?" Ulster Scots and the American Revolution’ will be hosted at the Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum on Thursday, February 13 from 7pm-9pm.

The fourth part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s historical talks programme, it will be led by Dr David Hume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Hume will examine the story of the Revolution and the tales of some of those Ulsterfolk involved on both sides of the argument.

The Carrickfergus talk will examine the story of the American Revolution - and the tales of the Ulsterfolk involved. Photo: NI World

Booking via Eventbrite at https://orlo.uk/UlsterScots_cclg6 is essential as places are limited.

The Andrew Jackson Cottage and US Rangers Museum previously hosted a talk in January, also given by Dr Hume, examining emigrant letters home to Ulster.

Located at Boneybefore in Carrickfergus, the Cottage tells the story of the 7th President of the USA, whose parents emigrated to America from the town in 1765.