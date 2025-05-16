Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council inviting entries for Best Kept Garden
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is inviting green-fingered residents to enter the Best Kept Garden Competition 2025.
In a social media post, the local authority said: “Whether you've meticulously cultivated a vibrant garden or created a flourishing allotment plot, we have a category just for you.”
Residents can visit the council website to learn more about the competition.
Categories range from Best Kept Front / Container Garden to Most Wildlife Friendly Garden and Best Kept Allotment Plot.
The deadline for entries is Monday, July 21.