Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council inviting entries for Best Kept Garden

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is inviting green-fingered residents to enter the Best Kept Garden Competition 2025.

In a social media post, the local authority said: “Whether you've meticulously cultivated a vibrant garden or created a flourishing allotment plot, we have a category just for you.”

Most Popular

    Residents can visit the council website to learn more about the competition.

    Categories range from Best Kept Front / Container Garden to Most Wildlife Friendly Garden and Best Kept Allotment Plot.

    The deadline for entries is Monday, July 21.

    Related topics:Newtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrim
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice