Antrim Library to host writing workshop with crime author James Murphy
Antrim Library will be hosting a ‘Who-Dun-It’ writing workshop on Tuesday, June 24 (5:30pm-6:30pm).
Author, podcaster, and teacher James Murphy will be coming to the branch to celebrate National Crime Readers Month with a special writing session.
"If you are interested in learning the ropes or building your skill, join in with this interactive workshop by this incredible crime author,” a post on the Libraries in Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page read.
More information on the event is available by contacting the library on 028 9446 1942.
