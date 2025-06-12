Antrim Library to host writing workshop with crime author James Murphy

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Antrim Library will be hosting a ‘Who-Dun-It’ writing workshop on Tuesday, June 24 (5:30pm-6:30pm).

Author, podcaster, and teacher James Murphy will be coming to the branch to celebrate National Crime Readers Month with a special writing session.

"If you are interested in learning the ropes or building your skill, join in with this interactive workshop by this incredible crime author,” a post on the Libraries in Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page read.

More information on the event is available by contacting the library on 028 9446 1942.

