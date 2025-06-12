Antrim Library will be hosting a ‘Who-Dun-It’ writing workshop on Tuesday, June 24 (5:30pm-6:30pm).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author, podcaster, and teacher James Murphy will be coming to the branch to celebrate National Crime Readers Month with a special writing session.

"If you are interested in learning the ropes or building your skill, join in with this interactive workshop by this incredible crime author,” a post on the Libraries in Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page read.

More information on the event is available by contacting the library on 028 9446 1942.