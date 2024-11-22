3 . CASTLEROCK

Start the New Year with a Dip for Diabetes at Castlerock beach. The New Year’s Day Dip for Diabetes will be taking place for its fourth year. There are almost 115,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland and this number is set to continue to rise. Organisers said: "Let’s make this the biggest and best Dip for Diabetes yet with all proceeds going to research projects based in NI which are pushing for the next treatment breakthrough and speeding up progress towards a cure." Check out Coleraine Diabetes UK Facebook page for entry details. Photo: Coleraine Diabetes