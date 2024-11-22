The benefits of cold water swimming are now well documented. According to the RNLI, it can improve your fitness levels and your metabolism, may help with aches and pains, can improve your circulation, may help to boost your immune system, helps some people manage their mental health, can reduce stress levels.
It can help people find a community by meeting friendly fellow swimmers, it gives you a natural high, leaving you feeling euphoric and exhilarated and it’s a great chance to get out and about in nature.
So, you won’t be surprised to read that the cold weather doesn’t deter the committed cold water swimmers….and charity fundraisers!
While most folk are looking forward to sitting by the fire this festive season tucking into a ‘selection box’, some hardy souls are braving the waves for a dip in the our seas, rivers and loughs.
1. PORTRUSH
Portrush Santa Splash is back at the new location of West Strand Beach for 2024! A great way to start your festive celebrations, so get your Santa Hats ready for Sunday, December 22, as brrr-ave swimmers raise money for the RNLI as they celebrate their 200th anniversary. Midday: Registration on Kerr Street Green; 1.30pm: Santa Splash on West Strand Beach; 2pm: Santa's Sled departs West Strand for Portrush Yacht Club; 2.30pm: Refreshments at PYC; 3.30pm: Raffle & live music from Grainne Cooke at PYC. Check out Portrush Santa Splash event on Facebook for entry details. Photo: SANTA SPLASH
2. PORTRUSH
Here's the ideal way to shake off the post-turkey blues on Boxing Day by taking part in the Community Rescue Service's Making Waves fundraising sea dip taking place in both Portrush and Crawfordsburn at 11am. Prizes for the highest amount of money raised for CRS, best fancy dress and best team. Check out Community Rescue Service Facebook page for booking details and safety information. Photo: COMMUNITY RESCUE SERVICE
3. CASTLEROCK
Start the New Year with a Dip for Diabetes at Castlerock beach. The New Year’s Day Dip for Diabetes will be taking place for its fourth year. There are almost 115,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland and this number is set to continue to rise. Organisers said: "Let’s make this the biggest and best Dip for Diabetes yet with all proceeds going to research projects based in NI which are pushing for the next treatment breakthrough and speeding up progress towards a cure." Check out Coleraine Diabetes UK Facebook page for entry details. Photo: Coleraine Diabetes
4. PORTRUSH
Join the Wave Project for their Annual Santa Surf Fundraiser at East Strand, Portrush on Saturday, December 14. Fancy a festive surf or a dip, mulled wine and mince pies, or even just come say hello and check out the raffle. All donations will go back into the local community to help more young people through surf therapy courses. £10 per child, £12 per adult. For further information, please email [email protected] Photo: THE WAVE PROJECT
