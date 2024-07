Armagh Food and Cider weekend returns celebrating unique flavours of Orchard County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Annual foodie weekend features over 50 free events designed to showcase the region’s exceptional quality and local produce

This September, the award-winning Food and Cider Weekend returns to Armagh, promising a vibrant celebration of the region's world-famous produce.

From Thursday, 5th to Sunday, 8th, this year's festival features over 50 free events, each crafted to delight the senses and celebrate the Armagh Bramley Apple and other local treasures.

Crannagael House is a highlight of this year’s programme - hosting four events throughout the festival - the historic venue provides a unique opportunity to savour culinary creations at the very birthplace of Armagh’s apple story. Among the standout events is the five-course Bramley Banquet, curated by Gareth Reid of 4 Vicars.

Fiona Chapman Founder of On the Hoof pictured at the Cooking with Fire Event.

Set in the charming home of Jane and John Nicholson, whose ancestors planted the first Bramley seedling in County Armagh, the often-sold-out event features locally sourced ingredients, including produce grown on the estate, and bespoke wine pairings for each course.

Visitors can kickstart their weekend with the Orchard Paint and Sip event. No experience is necessary but aspiring artists can gain inspiration from the beautiful apple trees at Long Meadow Farm to create their own masterpiece, while sipping on local ciders making for a relaxing and inspiring experience.

Additionally, on Friday evening attendees can join local tour guide Donna Fox for a Culinary Crawl through Armagh city. This guided tour will weave through the city’s best hospitality venues, offering top-class food and drinks with a local twist.

Armagh is renowned for its outstanding food, quality ingredients, and world-class cider. The region was recognised as Northern Ireland’s Best Food and Drink Experience in 2019 by Tourism NI - including the Bramley Apple, which as of 2012, joined a select group of food and drinks to have been awarded PGI status (Protected Geographical Indication).

Armagh Food and Cider Weekend Cooking with Fire Group.

Due to their special taste and composition the status means the apple will be protected against imitation throughout the EU and joins a very select group including the Cornish pasty and the Melton Mowbray pork pie.

On Saturday morning the Food and Cider Fest brings the much-anticipated Brunch and Paws at the Park, a delightful event for dog owners and their furry friends. Following its sell-out success last year, this fun and relaxed brunch is the perfect way to kick off your weekend.

As evening falls, the region will come alive with vibrant outdoor foodie markets in both Armagh and Banbridge. These bustling markets will showcase the finest local flavours, artisan ciders, and apple juices, all set to the backdrop of live music, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Backed by award-winning Food Heartland local chefs, producers, and food experts, Armagh’s Food and Cider Weekend has firmly established itself as a cornerstone event in Northern Ireland’s food and harvest calendar. It’s a celebration not to be missed, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and outstanding cuisine.